Morocco is the leading Bitcoin trader in North Africa, recent data reveals

According to estimates by Triple A, a Singapore-based crypto provider and aggregator, 2.4% of Morocco’s population – around 0.9 million people – holds cryptocurrencies.

The data places the Kingdom at the top in North Africa and in the top 50 of crypto-holding countries, just ahead of Portugal. Data provided by UsefulTulips, a platform that analyzes BTC peer-to-peer trading across the globe, confirms the trend.

Over the past year, Morocco has established itself as the leader for BTC trading in North Africa, only beaten by Saudi Arabia when counting the entire Middle East and North Africa region.

Unfortunately for crypto advocates, there have been no substantial regulatory changes in the past year. According to the Moroccan Foreign Exchange Office: “[il paese] it will not support an anonymous payment system not approved by any financial institution.Despite being introduced in 2017, the ban does not appear to have hindered adoption in any way: advocates of cryptocurrencies in Morocco continue to circumvent the law.

Neighboring Egypt is not very far from Morocco in terms of volumes on P2P platforms ($ 120,000 vs. $ 140,000). However, cryptocurrency trading in Egypt still remains entirely illegal today: however, if even a small percentage of the Egyptian population decides to participate in this “illicit activity,” the country could easily take the top spot in North Africa.

Harmattan Energy plans to build one of Africa’s largest wind farms in Morocco. The set goal of this huge 900MW wind farm located in Dakhla, Sahara region, is “power the computational power of the blockchain.The reason for this strangely ambiguous phrase is that as long as Morocco continues to consider cryptocurrency trading illegal, the company cannot openly claim to be mining.

Nonetheless, as Cointelegraph reported in a 2018 article, the company could sell at least 20% of its electricity output to the Moroccan government. We await first results from Harmattan in the first quarter of 2022.

In April 2020 Binance added support for the purchase of crypto in Moroccan currency through Simplex, a third-party platform; a similar system had already been adopted by the exchange for payments in Nigerian naira. Operations on Binance in Morocco are more complex than in the United Arab Emirates, where there is a direct fiat on-ramp, but it is still a promising start.

Only time will tell if Moroccan lawmakers back down on the Bitcoin ban. In any case, despite being a clandestine activity, Morocco is currently the first North African country in terms of adoption.