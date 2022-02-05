Morocco, the child who fell into the well is dead | Latest news

Morocco: Rayan had been extracted by rescuers from the pit where he had fallen, but was now lifeless

Rayan dead. Rescuers had managed to get him out of the well where he had fallen over 100 hours ago, but the 5-year-old boy who had been stuck in a well in Morocco since Tuesday was now lifeless. After days of excavation, a team of doctors went to the tunnel built to get him out. According to Moroccan sources cited by Agi, the child was alive at the time of the exit from the well. A touching scene never seen before, the newspaper had written Le Matin reporting the conclusion of the operation to extract the baby, an Associated Press reporter, present at the site, saw him wrapped in a yellow blanket. Shortly after, however, an official statement announced the death of the baby. The cabinet of the Royal House of Morocco confirmed that the child died from injuries sustained during the fall. The king of Morocco, Mohammed VI, expressed his condolences to the family. On the spot were the child’s parents – taken in the ambulance just moments before the child was taken out of the well – and hundreds of men, who were kept at a distance by the military, watched the rescuers’ operations and rejoiced at the sight of the doctors, unaware that the race against time to save the baby had been in vain.

How the story began

It all started on Tuesday, when Ryan was playing in front of his house in the village of Tamrout, in the north of the country, 100 kilometers from Chefchaouen in the Rif mountains. eye but suddenly disappeared, I did not see him again and I did not understand that he had fallen in there. A 32-meter flight into the dry well owned by the family. The end of the fall at a point whose width was just 25 centimeters. Rescue is triggered, the neighbors arrive, then the whole village, many volunteers are busy. A skinny neighbor tries to lower himself with a rope. At a certain point the well narrows and it is only possible to get a mobile phone down with the camera on. Rayan alive, he is complaining, he calls his mom. The next day, while the Civil Protection arrives, with a hose he gets oxygen, water, something to eat to Rayan: tried but vigilant, the volunteers continue to talk to him. It is decided to try to dig a parallel tunnel: 5 excavators work all night to create a chasm and try to reach Rayan with a horizontal corridor. On Friday the chasm reaches the height of the child, and the works for the construction of the tunnel begin, in a desperate race against time marked by difficulties: the rocks obstruct the drills, the ground collapses. I am confident that my son will come out of this well alive – Rayan’s father said last night on 2M state television – I thank all those who have mobilized and those who support us in Morocco and elsewhere. Then other hours of waiting. Until the tragic epilogue on Saturday evening.

