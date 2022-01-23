Moroder talks about his Cizeta: “Cars for real tough” – Classics

Giorgio Moroder will be selling his staff Cizeta-Moroder V16T, through the RM Sotheby’s auction house, on January 27th as part of the ‘Arizona 2022’ event. This is the 001 car, therefore a real world premiere; moreover it is the only one to officially call itself Cizeta-Moroder. The sports car, produced by the Italian Cizeta from 1991 to 1995 in a dozen units, was born at the end of the 1980s from the joint venture created by the engineer Claudio Zampolli, the composer Giorgio Moroder and the award-winning designer Marcello Gandini. The name V16T derives from the engine, a 5,995 cm3 naturally aspirated V16 with 4 valves per cylinder, capable of delivering a total power of 540 hp and a maximum torque of 542 Nm.

Moroder has recently returned to talk about the car, interviewed by RM Sotheby’s. “When Claudio Zampolli told me about a collaboration for the development of a new car, I was ready to start: I immediately said yes. Six months later we already had the first prototype, made of wood. We came up with the idea of ​​a 16-cylinder, which at that time I don’t think was ever proposed for such a car. Claudio and I decided on a car made for real tough guys. Ah, this car is really beautiful“, Explained the famous composer, in relation to the car whose value is estimated between a minimum of 900,000 and a maximum of 1.2 million dollars.

“I think the Cizeta-Moroder is a piece of art. I think it’s my indirect contribution to the art world. I’ve always been interested in cars. If you are successful, and you have the conditions to keep it, you can buy them; so I had so many types of Lamborghinis and Ferraris. But a car with my name is something special. When I first showed it to some friends, they were immediately interested. And at the Geneva and Los Angeles salons there were many who asked for information to buy it. The whole package, from the design to the engine, was incredible. I hope it is bought by the right person who can drive it and show it around“Said Moroder.

There is also a line from the great musical composer: “The sound of the car is so beautiful, I could have created it … but not this time“. Yes, because the natural melody of the Cizeta’s engine is a symphony of its own.

(image: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)