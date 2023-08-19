Moron’s municipal hospital begins free ophthalmic operations

The Municipal Hospital of Morrone began to perform free ophthalmic surgeries on patients with complex deformities, who are taken from the Dr. René Favaloro Primary Health Care Center (CAPS). The new inclusion of this type of surgical intervention is complemented by the highly complex ophthalmology service provided by the municipality in the said CAPS for more than a year, which includes care, control, complex studies and follow-up of each case.

Want to get free news from your neighborhood via WhatsApp – here’s how

CAPS Favaloro (in Alcorta and Granada, Barrio Serre) has a highly complex office with laser equipment, an ocular tomograph and other equipment to perform the study. In addition, scheduled consultations and studies are also carried out such as echometry, ultrasound and OCT optical coherence tomography, as well as ocular fundus, ocular pressure measurement and dry eye testing, among others.

If surgical intervention is necessary, the patient is referred to the municipal hospital, according to the studies carried out in the CAPS and assessed by the medical team. Cataract and glaucoma operations are the most frequently performed in the municipal public health system. Vitreoretinal, eyelid and conjunctiva surgeries are also performed.

The focus is primarily on people associated with PAMI and patients with complex ophthalmologic pathology who do not have social functioning. In the event that the medical team determines that highly complex intervention is not required, you will be referred to one of the various centers in the municipal public health system, where general ophthalmological care takes place.

To request a shift, interested people can call on 1178701000 from Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.