Morphine instead of oxygen and children to spread Covid: the document that accuses Sweden

The much vaunted approach that the Sweden had against the pandemic Covid-19 has not only been a failure, but above all it has cost thousands of human lives and macroscopic errors by the Public Health Agency, today severely under accusation. A very detailed report made public in the magazine Nature reveals how the Swedish population has been kept in the dark about even the most basic rules and how some patients have been treated without asking permission from either the attending physician or the family. An unimaginable medical anarchy has been consummated for a civilized nation like the one that has Stockholm as its capital.

“Huge human cost to society”

The authors of the study recalled how Sweden’s approach has always been that of leaving activities, offices, anything open in order not to block the economy and not to limit trade and citizens’ freedom. “ This Swedish laissez-faire strategy had a great deal human cost for Swedish society and several studies have shown that human costs would have been significantly lower in Sweden if more stringent measures had been implemented, without more damaging impacts on the economy “ explain scientists from the universities of Belgium, Sweden and Norway. The management of the pandemic had been entrusted to the Public Health Agency, which did not base its advice on scientific evidence but “ up preconceptions on influenza pandemics and herd immunity, relying primarily on a small advisory group with a narrow disciplinary focus and too limited expertise “, reads the report.

Between lies and wrong treatments

It sounds unbelievable, but this Health Agency never has informed Swedish citizens on how Covid is transmitted, on the fact that asymptomatic people were still contagious and on the importance of masks and their use. Nothing at all. The most active will have informed themselves in the international media and seeing what was happening in other parts of Europe but that cannot be a normal explanation. And then, even worse, was the management of Covid positive patients, especially the most serious ones. “ Many elderly people have been given it morphine instead of oxygen, despite the available supplies, effectively ending their life “, we read on Nature. Palliative care failed, no real medical tests were performed, and most patients remained in home care. Furthermore, the families were not informed about the type of treatment. “ Many officials continued to deny any responsibility, and there was only limited public outcry in Sweden when this came out, the common narrative being that those in nursing homes are doomed to die soon anyway. “, say the scientists.

The crazy strategy on children

Sweden was ranked last among 14 European countries for accessibility to intensive care, and there must be a reason. Among the macroscopic horrors, then, the denial that i children could infect or develop serious diseases: in reality, as scientists say, the internal mails of the Public Health Agency indicated “ their goal of using children to spread the infection in society “. They knew, therefore, but they preferred to circulate the virus to immunize people, thus killing the most fragile but also the healthiest part. Without criteria, then, some information supported by the Agency itself according to which” the coronavirus infection in nursing homes may have been spread by staff with poor command of the Swedish language “, “to we have a greater diffusion due to the greater immigrant population “,” only foreigners get sick “,” only people who look like tourists wear face masks in public “, We read on Courier.

The “shadow management”