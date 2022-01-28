Mortal Kombat 12 accidentally revealed by one of the developers? – Multiplayer.it

Jonathan Andersen, one of the producers of Netherrealm Studios, would have accidentally revealed L’existence from Mortal Kombat 12. As? She posted a photo on Twitter that contains a trace of the game, which was then abruptly deleted. Obviously someone had already saved her to fathom her. Let’s see it.

Photo that reveals Mortal Kombat 12

Apparently it looks like just a celebratory photo, but in the right monitor, visible at the top of the shot, you can read the name of a file that leaves no room for many doubts: “MK12_Mast …” It is written very small, but it is clearly visible by zooming the image a little.

Now, that Netherrealm made Mortal Kombat 12 was quite obvious, given the success of the series, renewed with the eleventh episode and with the recent film. However it is now we are almost certain that something is moving behind the scenes.

It must also be said that according to many this involuntary leak of news would have nothing involuntary but, on the contrary, it would have been meditated upon. In fact, the photo is a bit strange and it should also be noted that, in addition to the file name, the fraction of an email in which it speaks of a confidential video. Who knows what game.

Be that as it may, we don’t take the news as an announcement. That, in case, will come from the official channels thus confirming the existence of the game.