Tech

Mortal Kombat 12 is not ready for the announcement yet, says Ed Boon – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 hours ago
0 48 1 minute read

Mortal Kombat 12 is not ready for theannouncement: the creative director of NetherRealm Studios revealed on Twitter, Ed Boon, in answering the questions of one of his followers.

Considering that Mortal Kombat 11 has sold 12 million copies, it is entirely reasonable to expect a new chapter for the series, but apparently the timing was not compatible with a reveal during the The Game Awards 2021.

“I really appreciate the enthusiasm you are expressing towards our next game and I wish we were ready to announce it, but we are not yet,” wrote Boon. “There are a lot more variables at play than we can talk about.”

Perhaps the creative director is referring to the rumors regarding the alternation between Injustice 3 and Mortal Kombat 12 due to the uncertainties of the team that followed the sale of Warner Bros. Games, but obviously we cannot say for sure.

Certainly carrying out a project and then putting it aside by channeling all the resources on another franchise could have upset the plans of the team, which at that point found itself without an announcement ready for the event organized by Geoff Keighley.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 hours ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

If you use it like this, you destroy the battery

4 weeks ago

Epic Games has acquired Harmonix, the Rock Band studio – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

A Legendary Pokémon may be hiding in Blossom in Diamond and Pearl remakes

November 9, 2021

Yes, Kojima still has THAT hat from Metal Gear Solid 3

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button