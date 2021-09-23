Mortal Kombat, a fan-art imagines Chris Pratt as Johnny Cage

Waiting to see a new official trailer of the highly anticipated cinematic reboot of Mortal Kombat, a film adaptation produced by James Wan and directed by Simon McQuoid, the legendary BossLogic thought to imagine Chris Pratt in the role of Johnny Cage in fantastic fan art.

This is the official synopsis of the film:

“MMA fighter Cole Young, used to fighting for money, is unaware of his legacy or why Outword Emperor Shang Tsung sent his best fighter, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly cryomancer, to give him the hunt “reads the official synopsis released by Warner. “Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the suggestion of Jax, a special forces major who bears the same dragon mark he was born with. He soon finds himself at Lord Raiden’s temple. , an ancient god and protector of Earthrealm, who grants refuge to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole drowns himself with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face the enemies of the Outworld at alongside Earth’s greatest champions in a high-risk battle for the universe. “

The exit is set for April 16 in American theaters and on HBO Max. In the meantime, we leave you to all the characters confirmed in the Mortal Kombat movie.