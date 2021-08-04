Mortal Kombat: plot, cast and trivia about the film







Video games in the fighting genre have always been particularly appreciated and popular among gamers, both for the variety of their characters and for the possibilities offered by the fights. Series like Tekken And Mortal Kombat they are undoubtedly the two most famous titles of all time, which over the years have expanded their fame also to the cinema. Just the second of the two got its first film adaptation in 1995 with the homonymous Mortal Kombat, directed by Paul WS Anderson. Director then distinguished himself for the series of Resident Evil, with this film he demonstrated the great potential of this videogame saga in the cinema.

Created in 1992, Mortal Kombat he has always stood out for the violence and brutality that characterize the clashes at its base, which often result in splatter. On the basis of this first chapter, a film has thus been built that traces its essence, but taking inspiration for the story also from the second video game Mortal Kombat II. With iconic characters, breathtaking locations and action scenes that have now entered the collective imagination, this film established itself as a huge success, grossing over 122 million dollars against a budget of 18. This success also allowed it to create additional works based on video games.







Notably, the sequel came out in 1997 Mortal Kombat – Total destruction, while the series aired from 1998 to 1999 Mortal Kombat: Conquest. Instead, in 2021 it arrived Mortal Kombat, reboot of the first film. The charm that this videogame saga boasts is in fact still particularly influential today. Before embarking on a vision of the 1995 title, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Mortal Kombat: the plot of the film

The story of the film predicts that, once every generation, an interdimensional martial arts tournament organized by the Elder Gods, known as Mortal Kombat, takes place. To challenge each other in this are the best fighters of the kingdom of Outworld and of the Earthrealm, or the Earth. If the representatives of Outworld were to prevail and win Mortal Kombat ten consecutive times its emperor, Shao Kahn, will receive the keys to the interdimensional portal and will be able to invade and conquer the Earthrealm. Since Outworld have won the last nine tournaments, the next one will be the decisive one.

Representing humanity this time is the Shaolin warrior Liu Kang, the movie star Johnny Cage and the United States Special Forces agent Sonya Blade. The three, gathered by Lord Raiden, god of thunder and defender of Earthrealm, must prevent the Outworl from prevailing. To do so, they undertake a series of particularly brutal and complex challenges. During their journey, each of them will reveal deep personal reasons that push them to fight in that tournament. To win, however, they will have to rely not only on their strength but also on intelligence. In fact, beating the opposing champions will be particularly complex, especially with Khan ready to invade the Earth.

Mortal Kombat: the cast of the film

Playing Liu Kang, a former Shaolin monk eager to avenge the death of his brother, is the actor Robin Shou, who got the part after taking several auditions. The fame obtained thanks to this role will then lead him to act in films as well DOA: Dead Or Alive And Street Fighter – The Legend, also based on video games of the fighting game genre. For the role of Johnny Cage, the producers had initially thought of big names in cinema such as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Tom Cruise And Johnny Depp. The role, however, was entrusted to Linden Ashby, which became famous thanks to this film. To play the role, he trained in Karate and Tae Kwon Do. The actor Christopher Lambert instead it is Raiden, protector of the Earthrealm.

The actress Bridget Wilson it is Sonya Blade instead. The interpreter got the role after that Cameron Diaz, initially chosen for this, she had fractured her wrist during a workout. To get a better feel for the character, Wilson requested that she personally perform all the stunts featured in the fight scenes. They are then present in the film Talisa Soto as Princess Kitana, Trevor Goddard in the role of the mercenary Kano e Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa in those of the evil wizard Shang Tsung. Then there are famous characters from the series such as Sub-Zero, Scorpion and Goro, played by François Petit, Chris Casamassa And Kevin Michael Richardson. Frank Welker instead gives voice to Shao Khan in the English version.

Mortal Kombat: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Mortal Kombat it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Tuesday 3 August at 21:20 hours On the canal Rai 4.

