Mortal Shell is available in the PS4 version, not the Enhanced Edition for PS5 – Nerd4.life

Games PlayStation Plus of December 2021 they begin to be available from today and another doubt that had emerged in recent days is also clarified, with the confirmation that Mortal Shell is available in PS4 version, so not the Enhanced Edition for PS5.

As we know, in the absence of a system similar to Smart Delivery, the PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game are managed differently on Sony consoles and Mortal Shell, in particular, it was first proposed in a standard version on PS4 and subsequently with a Enhanced Edition for PS5, which is an enhanced version with upgrade next gen on the new Sony console, distributed free to owners of the original.

Unfortunately, the version available free for PlayStation Plus subscribers with the December 2021 games does not include the latter edition, being only the original one for PS4: “To clarify, the version of Mortal Shell distributed with PlayStation Plus will only be the original one for PS4 (not Enhanced), which can still be used on PS5 through the backward compatibility“wrote the game’s official Twitter account, in response to the question of which version was available to subscribers.

Mortal Shell is still playable on PS5 through backward compatibility, but it is therefore not the improved version for next gen platforms: the game in the Enhanced Edition has obtained various improvements to the graphics with higher resolution and more detailed textures, support for 4K and 60 fps, as well as the addition of support for DualSense. Another not-so-positive news after the controversy over the fact that Godfall on PlayStation Plus is not the full game.