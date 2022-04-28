Mortality in non-European covid hospitalized patients in Spain

Hospitalizations for covid in Spain.

Internal medicine doctors Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) have published the results of a new research of the SEMI-Covid-19 Registry, of a nature hindsight and multicentric, which analyzes the prognosis, mortality and clinical results in coronavirus in the hospitalized patients in Spain Considering your membership in minority population groups (The sample was divided into Latin American, sub-Saharan African, Asian, North African, and European patients). It should be noted that the impact of covid on these groups in Spain has barely been studied in previous research and the fundamental objective of this new research from the SEMI-Covid Registry was to provide scientific evidence in this area.

With data from 23,254 patients analyzed (22,953 finally included), which were collected between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, this new research, the results of which it publishes Journal of Clinical Medicineconcludes that “after adjusting the results for age and comorbidities, it was found that the patients who belonged to minority groups they did not have worst results than European patients”, the group with the greatest presence in the sample that includes the native Spanish population, and that “the universal public health system in Spain was essential to minimize possible social determinants of health, alleviating socioeconomic inequalities and the lack of of access to medical care that have been related to the disparities in the rates of Covid‐19 described in minority population groups in other countries”.

In the analyzed sample of patients hospitalized for coronavirus, the middle aged He stood at 69.5 years (being 42.9 percent women). 8.0 percent (1,839) were Latin Americans1.2 percent North Africans (281), 0.5 percent were asians (110), 0.5 percent were sub-saharan africans (124) and 89.7 percent were europeans (20,599).

The median hospital stay was 9 days.

Patients from minority population groups in the sample were significantly younger (49.1 years in the case of Latin Americans) than european patients (71.5 years in the Europeans) and had fewer comorbidities. Furthermore, there was significantly more women in the Latin American group (46.1 percent) and significantly fewer women in sub-Saharan Africa (38.7 percent, Asian (33.6 percent) and North African (33.6 percent) than in the European group (42.3 percent).

Most of the patients were admitted to the first wave (73.5 percent) and there were significantly fewer first-wave patients from North Africa (58.0 percent) and sub-Saharan Africa (58.9 percent) than from Asia (69.1 percent), Europe (73, 8 percent) and Latin America (74.8 percent).

The median of hospital stay for the total population was 9 days, with significant differences between the groups analyzed. The length of hospital stay among Latin American patients was significantly shorter than among Europeans (8 days vs. 9 days).

The researchers conclude that, in Spain, which has a universal public health system, “no differences were observed on the covid mortality among minority groups. However, the researchers point out that “well-designed longitudinal studies are needed to analyze potential disparities in clinical outcomes of COVID-19 among minority populations to identify possible contributing factors.”