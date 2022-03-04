Mortality in people with obesity is 12 times higher than in people without this pathology

For experts, the best measure to treat obesity is its prevention, and this should start at an early age.

Obesity is associated with the development of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death from obesity. Photo: ShutterStock.

For the head of the General Surgery and Digestive System Department at Hospital La Luz in Madrid, Dr. Carlos Durán, obesity is “one of the main factors for the development of non-communicable diseases” and he warns that “mortality in these people is 12 times higher than the non-obese population.

Thus, remember that obesity is associated with the development of cardiovascular disease, which is the main cause of death due to obesity; type 2 diabetes; musculoskeletal disorders; as well as the increased incidence of some cancers, such as endometrial, breast, thyroid, colon, liver or prostate.

Thus, the expert has emphasized that all this contributes to a worsening of the quality of life and a decrease in life expectancy.

However, he claims that there a wide range of strategies therapies according to the degree of obesity, “however, the fundamental pillar lies in adequate dietary education, changes in lifestyle and practice of physical exercise, to which pharmacological therapy and specialized psychological support can be added”.

When obesity is established and has failed the treatment specialized dietary doctor, surgery is the most effective and decisive solution, according to the expert.

According to the surgeon at Hospital La Luz, the gastric bypass is “one of the best options” for controlling obesity and type 2 diabetes resistant to medical treatment.

“This type of procedure is indicated in all patients with type 2 diabetes associated with obesity with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 and in patients with insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes that is difficult to control, determined by the blood glucose and hemoglobin levels glycosylated,” asserts Durán.

“In those patients in whom metformin (antidiabetic drug for oral application), or other oral antidiabetics failed to control glycemia and it was necessary to start supplementing it with doses of insulin, it would be the most appropriate time to consider surgery in patients between 18 and 65 years old”, recommends the doctor.

For the head of the General Surgery service and the Digestive system of the hospital center, the best measure of treatment of obesity is its prevention and this must start in childhood. “In schools, the importance of a good diet should be taught, the practice of daily moderate physical exercise and the prevention of a sedentary lifestyle should be inculcated,” she defended.

