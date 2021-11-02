Mortgage, rising rates: advice for those looking for a home. Because the fixed rate remains the best choice (for now)

Fixed and variable mortgages and rates: Eurirs and Euribor trends

L’inflation, driven by the increase in the prices of petroleum products and raw materials, at their highest for many years, rates on government bonds are on the rise and will wait for you for a central bank rate hike.

How much all this should worry those who are about to ask for a mutual?

To answer, let’s first look at the trend of the indexing parameters, theEuribor for variables, L’Eurirs for fixed rates.

The first (Euribor for variables) has continued its journey at strongly negative rates for years and has not dropped from -0.55% for the monthly rate and -0.50% for the quarterly, considered the benchmark for variables, for months.

L’Eurirs (fixed rates) closed 2020 at rates around zero for the longer terms, climbed up to 0.60% for the twenty-year and thirty-year but has now folded back: on 1 November the twenty-year rate closed at 0.44%, the thirty-year at 0.33%. On 1 October the two rates were 0.50% and 0.51% respectively.

