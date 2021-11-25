Mortgage, what are the differences between renegotiation, subrogation and replacement

Watch out for the mortgage as the rip-off is always around the corner. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Sweet Home home. The place where you can finally disconnect from the various daily commitments and spend moments of relaxation, in the company of the people we love most. At the same time, however, one cannot fail to evaluate the economic aspect, since the sum of is not always available money necessary to be able to buy one. In this context, as is known, the home loan, which allows us to make your dream come true.

Even once you have bought a house thanks to the mortgage, however, you must not let your guard down. Over the years, in fact, it may happen that you want to to change, in such a way as to be able to take advantage of more advantageous conditions. The rip-off, however, is always around the corner and for this reason it is advisable to pay the utmost attention and ask, if necessary, information from an expert in the sector, in order to make the most suitable choice to your needs.

Mortgage, the catch is just around the corner: watch out for the differences between renegotiation, subrogation and replacement

Life is full of unexpected events and for this reason it may happen, over the years, to want, for example, change the conditions of your mortgage, so that you can save a lot of money. Precisely in this area, in order to avoid unpleasant surprises, it is good to know the differences among the various options available, namely renegotiation, subrogation and replacement. Going into the details:

Renegotiation . In practice it means changing the conditions of the loan with the same bank that issued it. This is an operation that does not involve costs, with the customer generally asking to review the interest rate, the duration of the loan and the type. To benefit from this measure, all you have to do is send a registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt to your bank or in any case contact the latter and see if it is available or not to grant this operation. In the event of a negative outcome, it is possible to opt for subrogation or replacement.

. In practice it means changing the conditions of the loan with the same bank that issued it. This is an operation that does not involve costs, with the customer generally asking to review the interest rate, the duration of the loan and the type. To benefit from this measure, all you have to do is send a registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt to your bank or in any case contact the latter and see if it is available or not to grant this operation. In the event of a negative outcome, it is possible to opt for subrogation or replacement. Subrogation . Thanks to this option it is possible to move your mortgage to another bank that offers more advantageous conditions, for example in terms of interest rate and duration. Also in this case there are no costs to be incurred and the bank with which the loan is active cannot refuse.

. Thanks to this option it is possible to move your mortgage to another bank that offers more advantageous conditions, for example in terms of interest rate and duration. Also in this case there are no costs to be incurred and the bank with which the loan is active cannot refuse. Replacement. Unlike the subrogation, in the event of replacement, the existing mortgage is closed. At the same time, a new mortgage is accessed from another bank capable of offering more advantageous conditions. Unlike the previous two options, however, in this case there are expenses to be incurred. In particular, it is necessary to stipulate a new notarial deed, but also to pay ancillary charges such as investigation and appraisal. In general, this solution is adopted by those who want to obtain a higher loan amount, or change owners and guarantors.

As we have seen, therefore, the conditions of their own change mutual over the years it is possible. It is good, however, to pay attention to the various characteristics, so as to be able to make the most suitable choice according to your needs and especially pockets.