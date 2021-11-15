Mortgage x time: here’s what to choose

The mutual it is no longer the same: that mechanism with low rates to which we have been accustomed in recent years has “jammed”, so much so that the variable one at 0.5% and the fixed one below 1% could soon be only a distant I remember.

What changes (and how to do it)

Do not worry, however, because as industry experts say, change will occur very slowly and gradually, giving savers and investors time to adapt to a new system which, not necessarily, will be so negative. The real estate market never dies, not even with the pandemic, given that despite everything it is in good health. According to the latest drafts of the finance law, another 240 million euros will be allocated, which will be guaranteed for loans for young people, to which 150 million for previous allocations will be added.

Interest rates go up

According to what has been reconstructed by MutuiOnline, there is a clear trend towards a rise in taxi since the beginning of the year to indicate a new direction of travel. Compared to January 2021, for example, what was detected a few days ago shows an increase in fixed-rate loans: if 10-year loans could be closed with just over 0.5%, they have now reached 0.91%. Similar situation for the twenty-year and thirty-year maturities, with increases of 26 and 24 cents respectively. To date, the 20-year rate is 1%, while the 30-year rate reaches 1.26%.

It goes better with variables

Slight turnaround on rates applied on floating rate loans where the ten-year falls by one cent to 0.62%, the twenty-year by 3 cents to 0.68% and the thirty-year by 5 cents to 0.78%. In practice, the “gap” between fixed and variable has widened over half a percentage point. “ The convenience of the fixed rate, in a scenario of rising market rates, is preponderant. And savers are well aware of this since 90% of new mortgages are all fixed rate “, explains Alessio Santarelli, general manager of broking Mortgage Online, the most important Italian site that compares services and home loans, al Corriere della Sera.

How much mortgages and installments grow

Industry experts, however, warn: + 20% the total amount to spend on a mortgage with the thirty-year one that even reaches 30% more. The reason is obvious: the growth is the component of the rate and is not due to ancillary expenses. As reported by the Courier service, on the other hand, the fixed rates on installments of the mortgage have increased by about 10 euros more per month “ on the monthly installments of newly-opened fixed-rate mortgages “. The variable rate, on the other hand, is slightly down (1-2 euros) on the monthly payment for loans contracted on longer maturities even if, given the market trend, it should not be mistaken for something more convenient.

As we discussed in our Journal, in October the consumer price index in EU countries reached 4.1% on an annual basis (+ 0.4% compared to September), returning to 2008 levels. . According to The sun 24 hours at the moment it is “supply inflation”, which is motivated by a temporary shortage of some raw materials, so investors are convinced that it will mostly be reabsorbed. The fear is that this will not happen for a part of it, so much so that the so-called “break even inflation” (inflation expected in the next 5 years and for the next 5) would have risen to 2.08%, ie to 2013 levels. Experts speculate that the ECB may consequently aim for a rate hike.

What economic recovery entails