Mortgages and interest rates: what to expect in 2022?

During the last period of 2021, i mortgage interest rates recorded a mixed trend. On the one hand, the benchmarks of variable rate mortgages, the Euribor, already in negative territory since 2015, fell further to reach a new all-time low. On the other side, the IRS indices, the parameter of fixed rate mortgages, they recorded a increase average of approx 20 basis points in the month of December alone and an increase of approx half a percentage point over the past year.

We remind you that the reference rate of variable rate mortgages is linked to the trend of the decisions of the European Central Bank on refinancing between European banks. Currently, the prime rate of the ECB is at a standstill 0.00% (now from 10 March 2016) and the Euribor, in the wake of the monetary policy of the European Union, is at its lowest level, to the advantage of those who in recent years have decided to take out an indexed rate mortgage.

The situation is different if we look at the trend of fixed-rate mortgages. The Eurirs indices, in fact, in the last weeks of 2021 have had a constant rise up to around share 0.50% on medium-long durations.

The causes of the increase in IRS rates they are attributable to factors such as inflation estimates. And precisely following the data released by Eurostat which certify an increase in prices in the Eurozone, the reference rates of fixed-rate mortgages have risen.

Mortgage applications in 2021 and forecasts for 2022

Despite the increase in fixed-rate mortgage indices, Italians do not seem at all intimidated to buy a house. Indeed, the data on property sales and mortgages show just the opposite.

From the latest information released by Istat, in fact, we can see how the budget of the real estate and credit market in 2021 it was positive. In the first quarter of 2021, the housing transactions have recorded an increase of 6.1% compared to the previous quarter and the 36.7% compared to the same period of 2020, even considering that it is a comparison with the year of the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, the data remain comforting if we compare the numbers with the first quarter 2019, in which they were made 24 thousand sales in less. The good momentum of the Italian real estate market is also supported by forecasts by Nomisma, according to which, in 2021, the sales could reach quota 600 thousand, thus recovering the forecast levels of 2019 and effectively returning to pre-Covid levels.

Also in the second quarter of 2021 the trend in sales was very positive, with an increase in real estate transactions equal to 73.4% compared to the same period in 2020. In the same time frame, the new mortgage contracts have reached share 122 thousand, recording an increase of 2.8% compared to the previous quarter.

The effect of the rates at historic lows therefore continues to be felt. Today, buying a house with a mortgage means paying a very low interest rate, even in the case of long-term amortization, as in the case of 25 or 30-year mortgages. For example, for a mortgage of 130,000 euros at a fixed rate of1.20% and with a duration of 25 years old, the monthly payment to be repaid would be equal to 501 euros, while the amount of interest payable to be repaid to the bank would be approximately 20 thousand euros, that is less than 70 euros per month of interest.

Mortgages 2022: first home purchase subsidies

Until the June 30, 2022 it is possible to obtain a mortgage up to 100% of the price of the property through the Consap Guarantee Fund, which allows those who intend to buy their first home to have more chances of being accepted the loan, thanks to the state guarantee, which can reach up to 80% of the loan granted by the credit institution participating in the initiative.

In addition to the rates of affordable mortgages, the increase in the number of mortgages disbursed in 2021 was undoubtedly also influenced by the Home Bonus under 36, the facility that clears the registration tax (or VAT in cases of purchase from a manufacturer) in addition to mortgage and cadastral taxes on the sale and the substitute tax on the mortgage.

The bonus is reserved for those who have not yet completed i 36 years of age in the year in which the notarial deed is made and if you buy a property to be used as a main residence.

The tax advantage it will be active until mid-2022 and at the moment there is no idea whether it will be extended. Given the recovery in the real estate and credit sectors, it is desirable. In any case, with the possibility that the concession will no longer be valid from next July, it is likely that in this first part of the year we will see a further boost from the sector of real estate sales.

Mortgage rate forecasts 2022

The next meeting of the European Central Bank is set for February 3, 2022. On that occasion, the Governing Council it will have to define the monetary policy of the Eurozone and decide the fate of interest rates in the months to come. At the moment there is no news that suggests a rate hike, although rising inflation data is of concern.

Mortgage rates should therefore remain at one low level, favoring both those who are already repaying a variable rate loan and families who want to buy a house, in particular young people who can take advantage of important tax benefits.

Based on the Euribor futures, which predict the trend of the quarterly index over the next few years, it is estimated that the variable rate mortgage parameter will still remain negative at least for throughout 2022.

The Eurirs indices, as mentioned, they follow the trend of inflation and for this reason it is more difficult to predict the trend in interest rates fixed rate mortgages. Of course, the concern only concerns those who are preparing to take out a fixed-rate loan in the coming months, which due to a rise in inflation estimates the starting rate of the mortgage could be increased. However, borrowers who have already taken out a fixed rate mortgage are not involved, the rate of which will remain constant over time as per the contract with the bank.