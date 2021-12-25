Mortgages, “negative” real rates (inflation fault). What it means and how to choose between fixed and variable – Corriere.it

Is the fixed or variable rate convenient? The question for those who want to buy a house through financing always remains the same and to complicate the answer in 2022 there are two unknowns: inflation at 4.9% in Europe in November and changing interest rates. So let’s see what to know before taking out a mortgage in the bank. In the case of galloping inflation, it must be said, a first effect on mortgages has not yet been seen. The Eurirs indices, benchmarks used by banks to calculate the fixed rate of mortgages, fell last week due to the words of the president of the ECB. Christine Lagarde in fact defined the surge in inflation as “transitory”. In response, the 20-year Euris went from 0.33% to 0.28% while the one with a 25-year maturity from 0.31% to 0.26%.

The Eurirs and Euribor indices As of December 21, in reality, rates are slightly on the rise. According to the MutuiOnline.it Rates Observatory, the 10-year Eurirs up from 0.14% to 0.19%, the 15-year Eurirs up from 0.31% to 0.38% while the Eurirs at 20 years passed from 0.37% to 0.43%. For the rates linked to longer periods it should be noted a 25-year index up from 0.35% to 0.42%, and a 30-year Eurirs up from 0.31% to 0.38%. However, levels are extremely low compared to five years ago. At the same time, the Euribor, the index used by banks to update the variable rate of the loan, remains constant at 3 months at -0.588%. While the 6-month Euribor rose from -0.554% to -0.551% and the one-year index went from -0.518% to -0.515%. Also in this case almost imperceptible oscillations.



Real rates At the moment, banks guarantee fixed-rate mortgages of just over 1% and this is because inflation, as Lagarde said, is expected to be temporary. According to estimates in the Euro area, inflation will average 1.8% over the next 10 years. If inflation expectations decrease, the Eurirs index on which fixed-rate mortgages are based will also fall. The decline in inflation is also potentially a positive sign for those with a variable rate mortgage, as explained by Mutui Online: The more the medium-term estimates will be far from 2%, the more the ECB will avoid raising rates and Euribor index will tend to remain unchanged. Not surprisingly, many banks now calculate variable rates halved compared to fixed rates, proposing solutions of around 0.5%.

The advantages The convenience is evident in both cases if we then think in real terms, that is, we remove the rates from the cost of inflation. In particular, the speech is valid for those who decide today for the fixed rate. In this scenario of high inflation, a fixed rate borrower is effectively ‘blocking’ a negative real borrower rate.. In the case of the variable borrower, the bet is linked to the ECB. The loan installment is in fact linked or not to the decision of the European Central Bank to raise rates if inflation does not lower its head. A path not traveled by Italians: only 1 out of 10 borrowers choose the variable.

