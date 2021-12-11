Mortgages, rates are growing more in Italy than in the rest of the EU. Blame the inflation factor – Corriere.it

Fixed rates on the rise for those who want to apply for a mortgage. Thanks to inflation, for Italians asking for a loan to buy a house will cost more than in past months. Given that the purchase operation is still convenient compared to the historical average, some increases in fixed rates are beginning to be seen. The phenomenon is framed by data from the European Mortgage Federation which show a more sustained growth in fixed rates in our country than in the rest of Europe. In fact, in 2021 we are talking about average rates of 1.42% against an EU average of 1.30%.

Eurirs indices The Eurirs or Irs indices, the ones at the base of the Tan, the final interest rate that is calculated by adding the spread (the mark-up that a bank adds to the base interest rate to derive its own income) to the Eurirs index corresponding to the duration of the loan. At the beginning of 2021 the 20-year Eurirs was -0.02% now stands at around 0.4%. This has an important weight in our country where the fixed rate has become dominant. Indeed, the share of variable interest rates on the total varies considerably from country to country. For example, in Poland all mortgages are variable rate, while in Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia only a small percentage of new mortgages are.

Stop to subrogations The other phenomenon that affects 2021 is the subrogation crisis, which allow you to transfer the loan from one bank to another to benefit from more convenient contractual conditions. The gap between the subrogation and the purchase of fixed-rate mortgages reached 42 basis points in November 2021. If we look at variable rate mortgages, on the other hand, the spread reached its maximum in October with 19 basis points. Such high rates obviously curb demand and make subrogation less convenient.

