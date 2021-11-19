Mortgages via NFT on the Ethereum network | The Bacon Coin project starts

The applications of the world of non fungible tokens they will not be limited only to collectibles and video games, which are also giving investors important joys.

The idea of Bacon Coin – literally the bacon token – is one of those intelligent, interesting and that could have very important implications for the market. And he might have them for too Ethereum – which is the underlying network to this protocol. We talk about tokens that collateralize mortgages onUSA real estate, for an innovative application of the concept of decentralized finance.

Mortgages also arrive in NFT – on the Ethereum network

Bacon Coin: why all the great newspapers in the world talk about it

Actually in Italy is still semi-unknown, but in the USA has already earned the pages of Forbes and of Yahoo Finance. Let’s talk about a protocol that originated from LoanSnap, start up in the world of decentralized finance and which has already been the subject of audit very important.

How does it work? It is not intuitive, but in a few lines we can understand the fundamentals and decide whether to participate in this type of market or not. The goal is to get gods mortgages using a system of DeFi, which will guarantee lower rates, a higher rate of approvals and even greater flexibility regarding the return of the same.

The basic concept is that the blockchain, being able to permanently record the past operations of each subject, eliminates the need for many intermediaries, such as those for credit score, those that evaluate the property and also who verifies the income of who is applying for the loan. By cutting out these intermediaries, many of the costs which are typical of mortgages can be reduced.

Operation on the financial side

This is where i come into play NFT. Why is it a non-fungible token to legally represent the mortgage on the property. Such NFT they are then used as collateral for it stablecoin internal to the ecosystem, that is bHome.

As mortgage payments are forfeited, the value of bHome it grows, so as to also represent perceived interests. It will thus be a more transparent stablecoin than those we currently have available, despite being based on assets that are on average more volatile.

Because it’s interesting?

Because it clearly and concretely demonstrates that in reality there is still a lot that can be created in the world of decentralized finance and that the next few months and years we will see projects proliferate on Ethereum and on many other networks that offer the same type of services.

A strong signal bullish for the whole market, as they could go on the attack not only of money transfers, but also of management of typically banking products. Now with Bacon Coin we have seen mortgages, but then it could also be the case of consumer loans and also of letters of credit.

Sectors that have the typical efficiency of blockchain they would only have to gain, also taking into account the enormous number of intermediaries they employ. Bacon Coin he started with 7 properties and will continue to expand his reach. We will continue to follow it, as it could be an important turning point for this market.