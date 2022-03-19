Mosca on Guerini: «Helped on Covid, now anti-Russian hawk». Draghi: “Unacceptable”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Moscow’s harsh attack on the defense minister becomes a coincidence Lorenzo Guerini . After having threatened “irreversible consequences” in the event of a tightening of sanctions, the director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexei Paramonov, in the same interview with Ria Novosti points the finger at Minister Guerini, accused of being an anti-Russian “hawk”. Paramonov also recalled the help provided by Russia to Italy in 2020, in full pandemic emergency. After the attack came the solidarity of many Italian politicians, starting with Prime Minister Draghi: “The comparison between the invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic crisis in Italy is particularly hateful and unacceptable”.

Moscow’s accusation: “Helped on Covid is now an anti-Russian hawk”

“Italy has been provided with significant assistance through the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Health of Russia. By the way – says Paramonov in his interview – a request for assistance to the Russian side was also sent by the Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, who today is one of the main hawks and inspirers of the anti-Russian campaign in the Italian government “. Paramonov points out that in his opinion, “in sending a humanitarian mission” to Italy, hit hard by the coronavirus in March-April 2020, “Russia was driven not by the desire to receive dividends in terms of reputation or foreign policy, but it gives a sense of compassion, a desire to help the Italian people in one of the most difficult moments in their post-war history ». “It is depressing that now – continues Paramonov – against the backdrop of anti-Russian hysteria, the Italian authorities have suddenly forgotten everything”

Guerini: “We don’t give weight to propaganda”

The first reaction to the attack by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry came from the Defense Minister himself Lorenzo Guerini who preferred not to reply to the accusations: «We do not give weight to propaganda. Instead, we encourage every political and diplomatic step that puts an end to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Italy is alongside Ukraine and will continue to be so ». Among the first to support Minister Guerini was the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta: «The Russian Foreign Ministry – Letta wrote on twitter – is also turning to war propaganda the tragedy Covid in attacking Minister Lorenzo Guerini with unacceptable ravings. Our support is even more convinced and it becomes legitimate to doubt the real intentions of those medical aid missions ».

The defense of Draghi: “Hateful and unacceptable comparison”

The prime minister’s solidarity also arrived in the evening Mario Draghi: «I express full solidarity with the Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini, the victim of attacks by the Russian government. The comparison between the invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic crisis in Italy is particularly hateful and unacceptable ”. For Draghi, «Minister Guerini and the Armed Forces – adds the premier – are at the forefront to defend the security and freedom of the Italians. To them goes the most heartfelt thanks from the Government and my staff ». Same line as the foreign minister Luigi Di Maio who defends his colleague from the “continuous and repeated provocations of the Russian authorities to the Italian government” which “no longer surprise us” and invites “to stop the war in Ukraine which is causing the death of innocent civilians”.