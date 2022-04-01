Moscow accuses Ukraine of attacking a Russian fuel depot

Fire at a fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia 5:58

(CNN) — A Russian official accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot on Russian territory with helicopters on Friday, as images of the facility engulfed in flames emerged. It is the first time since the start of the war in late February that attacks outside Ukraine have been reported.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said two Ukrainian military helicopters crossed the border at low altitude on Friday morning and attacked the fuel storage facility, setting millions of gallons ablaze.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry declined to comment on the Russian accusations. CNN was unable to verify Moscow’s claims.

“I would like to emphasize that Ukraine is conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine,” Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said in a televised statement on Friday.

“This does not mean that Ukraine has to be responsible for every miscalculation or event or catastrophe that occurs on the territory of the Russian Federation. It is not the first time that we have seen such accusations. Therefore, I will neither confirm nor deny this information”.

CNN has geolocated and verified the videos shared on social networks this Friday that show two helicopters flying over the Russian city of Belgorod. CNN has not been able to confirm that the helicopters are Ukrainian.

In one of the videos they are seen during an attack on a fuel storage facility. The images, which were recorded some 550 meters from the facility, show multiple attacks and a subsequent fire in the distance.

Will the attack affect the peace negotiations?

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the alleged attack by Ukrainian helicopters on a fuel depot in the southern Russian city of Belgorod could have a negative impact on negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. .

Asked whether the Kremlin viewed the incident as an escalation of the conflict, Peskov said: “Of course, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for continuing negotiations.”

Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the events in Belgorod.

“He knows that the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent there. Measures are being taken to reorganize the fuel supply points so that what happened does not in any way affect the level of supply of all types of fuel needed.”

The incident occurred at a fuel depot in Belgorod, a Russian city near the border with Ukraine, the governor of the Belgorod region, Viacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel this Friday morning.

“The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike from two Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopters that entered the territory of the Russian Federation flying at low altitude. There are no casualties,” Gladkov said.

The fire “engulfed the fuel depots,” Russian state media TASS reported, citing the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry. Russian emergency services received a report about the fire at 5:51 a.m. local time, adding that “after firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that the fuel depots were on fire,” TASS reported.

Two warehouse employees were injured in the fire, but their lives are not in danger, Gladkov said. Residents in the vicinity of the warehouse are being evacuated, he added.

There is no threat to the population of the city, Gladkov said.

Sixteen thousand cubic meters (3.52 million gallons) of fuel are on fire at the Belgorod fuel depot, Russian state media Ria Novosti reported on Friday, citing emergency services.

Eight tanks with 2,000 cubic meters of fuel each are on fire and there is a threat that the fire could spread to another 8 tanks, emergency services said.

