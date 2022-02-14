Moscow and Kiev on the verge of war. Ukraine ready to renounce the NATO goal

AGI – Tension rises on the Ukrainian border, the risk of an invasion by Russian troops is becoming more concrete every hour, despite international diplomatic work and talks between world leaders. Analysts from various countries tell of a de facto situation that has already precipitated, despite the assurances of Moscow about the Kremlin’s unwillingness to proceed along the path of military aggression. World markets are affected by these ever-increasing tensions, the price of oil takes off and sets records on the Asian markets.

Ukraine could give up on its goal of joining NATO if that can help avoid a war with Russia. The ambassador of Kiev in the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, told Bbc Radio 5 Live. Prystaiko expressed Ukraine’s readiness to be “flexible”, despite the fact that the goal of joining NATO is included in the Constitution.

When asked about the possibility of Kiev giving up its ambition to be part of the Atlantic Alliance, the ambassador replied: “We could, especially if we are threatened like this, be blackmailed and pushed in this direction”. A British government source told the BBC that it is “too early” to assess whether Prystaiko’s statement is a concrete concession that could push Russia to ease the tension.

Meanwhile, the European stock exchanges fall, all with losses of more than 3% in the morning, and oil and gas prices soar. Brent futures are trading above $ 95 a barrel. WTI travels above $ 93. But the strongest rush is that of gas. At Ttf, futures gain 7.71% at 83.39 euros / Kwh.





From the CEI an appeal for peace: “There is no place for arms in the world” “There is no longer any place for weapons in the history of humanity!” It is everyone’s responsibility, starting with the political forums, to avoid the use of arms. The CEI launches an appeal for peace in Ukraine. On the eve of the summit of the bishops and mayors of the Mediterranean, in Florence, from 23 to 27 February, the Italian Bishops’ Conference underlines that “peoples are called to live together in peace. Cooperation and dialogue, accompanied by diplomacy, are the rule and style of international relations “.

















































G7, ready for sanctions with “enormous” impact on Russia The G7 countries are ready to inflict sanctions on Russia with “huge and immediate” impact in the event of an aggression against Ukraine. This is what we read in a joint note from the G7 finance ministers.

















































European stock exchanges widen their drops and lose more than 3% A little more than half an hour after the start of trading, the European stock exchanges widen the drops and most of the lists lose more than 3%. Frankfurt drops by 3.11%, Paris by 3.07% and Madrid by 3%. Milan loses 3.75%. London is also in the red, down by 2%.

















































Scholz: “We expect signs of de-escalation from Moscow” “We expect urgent signals from Moscow of a de-escalation. Further military aggression would have very serious consequences for Russia. I absolutely agree with our allies on this.” This was stated by Olaf Scholz in a Twitter message released before his mission to Kiev, where today he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and to Moscow, where he will see Vladimir Putin tomorrow. “We are experiencing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe,” adds the German Chancellor. “Today in Kiev and tomorrow in Moscow we will continue our talks on the still very serious situation on the border of Ukraine”, says Scholz, who stresses that “in Kiev it is important for me to express our solidarity and our support”.

















































Brussels: we are working on a large package of sanctions against Moscow “Work on the sanctions package against Russia is ongoing and will cover a wide range of areas: financial, economic and trade sanctions, including export control. It is work in progress.” This was stated by the vice president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, upon his arrival at the informal meeting of trade ministers in Marseille. “It is clear that in the situation we are facing, with the military massing of Russia on the Ukrainian border and its threats to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and, essentially, against the whole security order of the EU, as the European Union and as a democratic Western society we send a strong and united message that any aggression will face firm action also by the EU, with strong sanctions “, added Dombrovskis.

















































Opposition in Kiev: “Deputies forbidden to leave the country” Vadim Rabinovich, a Ukrainian deputy and a leading member of the pro-Russian opposition, claimed on Facebook that Ukrainian parliamentarians had been banned from leaving the country since midnight and questioned the legality and constitutionality of the alleged provision. Earlier, Oleksandr Kachura, a deputy from the pro-presidential faction, had told his party mates that MPs had simply been advised not to leave the country, reports the Tass agency.

















































European stock exchanges in deep red at the opening European stock exchanges start the week in deep red, with the threat of war in Ukraine adding to concerns about high inflation and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes. In the first trading in London the Ftse 100 index dropped by 1.31% to 7,560.42 points, in Frankfurt the Dax by 2.45% to 15,046.77 points, in Paris the Cac40 lost 2.38% to 6,844 , 48 points and in Madrid the Ibex 2.47% to 8,580.50 points. At Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index leaves 2.40% on the ground at 26,326 points. European stock exchanges closed lower on Friday, dragged down by Wall Street, on fears that rising inflation in the US will push the Fed to tighten its monetary policy aggressively, starting with a 50-point hike. base in March, also in light of the collapse in consumer confidence in January calculated by the University of Michigan. In an interview released yesterday, San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly tried to downplay market expectations of a half-point rate hike, saying it would be too “abrupt and aggressive” and therefore counterproductive. But his words did not have the desired effect, with investors turning their attention to mounting tensions in Ukraine and the specter of the Russian invasion, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN yesterday that there is “a clear possibility of an important military action very soon”. The US and many other Western nations have invited their fellow citizens to leave the country. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will continue the diplomatic assault by going to Kiev later in the day and then to Moscow tomorrow, while the stalemate moves towards the hottest week. The escalation of geopolitical tensions has pushed oil prices to the highest levels in the last seven years (the target is 100 dollars a barrel). Many analysts fear that an invasion of Ukraine could lead to sanctions on the Russian financial system, making it impossible for Western companies to pay for Russian crude exports and forcing them to seek supplies elsewhere on the global market. Russia is one of the world’s leading oil producers and a supply disruption of this magnitude would occur just as the Organization of Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, struggle to increase production to cope with the resumption of oil. request.











