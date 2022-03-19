Moscow attacks Guerini: “He asked for help for Covid, now he is a hawk in the anti-Russian campaign”. The minister: “No weight on propaganda”

It starts from the mission a Bergamo and in Veneto in the moment of maximum emergency for the Covidbetween March and April 2020, to get to openly threaten by defining the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini a “Falcon” of the “anti-Russian campaign”. Moscow, through the mouth of the director of the First European Department of the Foreign Ministry, Alexei Paramonov, attacks Italy. On the one hand, the threat to “irreversible consequences”If the Draghi government will join new ones sanctions against Russia, on the other hand the thrust against the minister, also defined as an “inspirer of anti Russian campaign in the Italian government “.

The words spoken by Parmonov in an interview with Ria Novostione of the main press agencies in Russia, were liquidated by Guerini as follows: “We do not give weight to propaganda. Instead we encourage each political and diplomatic step to put an end to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Italy is alongside Ukraine and will continue to be so “. Many expressed solidarity with the minister, starting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who underlined that “the comparison between the invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic crisis in Italy is particularly hateful And unacceptable”. Guerini and “the armed forces – added Draghi – are on the front line to defend the safety and the freedom Italians. To them goes the most heartfelt thanks from the Government and my staff “.

A double stance has come from the foreign ministry. “The continuous and repeated provocations of the Russian authorities to the Italian government, including that of Lorenzo Guerini, no longer surprise us ”, wrote the minister Luigi Di Maio on Twitter. “The Russian government, instead of spending its days threatening, stop the war in Ukraine which is causing the deaths of innocent civilians, ”he added. “Threatening statements”, on the other hand, for the Farnesina, which are rejected “firmly”. The Foreign Ministry invites the Russian counterpart to “act for the immediate termination of the illegal e brutal aggression ”against Ukraine,“ that the Farnesina strongly condemns “. Italy “with European partners and international – it is emphasized in a note – will continue to exercise every pressure so that Russia returns to the framework of international legality ”.

To launch his verbal offensiveParmonov started from the help provided by Russia to Italy in the spring of 2020, during the first wave of the Covid emergency: “In accordance with the agreement reached at the level of the president of Russia and president of the Council of Ministers of Italy in March-April 2020, Italy was supplied significant assistance through the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Health of Russia. By the way: one request for assistance at the time it was also sent to the Russian side by the Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, who today is one of the main ‘hawks’ and inspirers of the anti-Russian campaign in the Italian government ”.

Paramonov points out that in his opinion, “in sending a humanitarian mission”In Italy, Russia was“ driven not by the desire to receive dividends in terms of reputation or foreign policy, but from a sense of compassion, a desire to help the Italian people in one of the most difficult moments in their post-war history ”. Now, however, nothing remains of that Russian mission in Italy in Rome-Moscow relations. “AND depressing which now – continues Paramonov – against the background ofanti-Russian hysteriathe Italian authorities have suddenly forgotten everything: i treated they bilateral agreements existing, the special nature of our ties, the rich centuries-old history of strong relationships and traditions, the successful experience of the cooperationthe significant accumulated capital of mutual trust – and have joined the frenetic russophobic campaign “.

The senior Moscow official denounces an attitude that in his opinion is “on the verge of real racism“Towards Russia. Paramonov therefore hopes that all this can “give way“To more” sober attitudes and balanced, aimed at finding ways to guarantee the security and prosperity of the entire European continent, and not just a part of it “. But will Russia block the gas pipelines to Italy? “Moscow has never used energy exports as a tool for political pressure. Russian energy companies have always fully fulfilled their obligations. They continue to do so even now. We know that Italy is very worried about the future of these deliveries. Taking into account the significant dependence of Rome on Russian hydrocarbonswhich they reach 40-45 percent“, The refusal of Russian supplies“ would have extremely negative consequences for the Italian economy and for all Italians ”. Paramonov reiterates that the sanctions are a choice of the West and that, indeed, “we would not want the logic of the French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Mairewhich declared ‘total financial and economic war’ on Russia, found followers in Italy and provoked a series of correspondents irreversible consequences“.