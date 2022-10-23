News

Moscow begins to prepare anti-aircraft shelters, according to media

Photo of Zach Zach4 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

title=

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a military training center for mobilized reservists in the Ryazan region, Russia, on October 20, 2022.


Mikhail Klimentev

AP

The Russian capital has started preparing bomb shelters in schools, hospitals and apartment buildings, according to local media.

The Podyom media wrote on its Telegram account on Sunday that in Moscow employees of specialized companies indicated that the work is being carried out in the city center.

“I work for a company that attends schools and nurseries in matters of electricity, plumbing and sewage. Of course, no one showed us a written order, but they told us verbally that everything had to be prepared for the bomb shelter to work,” one of the workers was quoted as saying.

According to this source, the company is preparing sewage drains and installing electricity in four schools in central Moscow.

According to the sources of this medium, the state of the inspected facilities is “careless”.

The Sota publication also said on the 19th that the Moscow Departments of Education and Health ordered the equipping of anti-aircraft shelters in their institutions, according to some of its subscribers.

On the same day he noted, citing a source in Moscow medical circles, that the city’s hospitals are equipping operating theaters in bomb shelters located next to the clinics.

The Health Department called the information false.

In turn, on Friday, the Baza media outlet also wrote on its Telegram channel that several hospitals and clinics in Moscow began to prepare shelters in the basements.

Already on October 14, Sota reported that one of Moscow’s homeowners’ associations had notified residents of the preparation of bomb shelters to “receive people”.

The notice said that “measures to increase the readiness of collective protection measures” are being carried out after a meeting with the participation of the deputy mayor of Moscow for Housing and Communal Services, Petr Biriukov.

Also, on Friday, the portal “The Village”, citing a source in the capital’s mayor’s office, reported that the Moscow Department of Social Protection had ordered the development of signs for bomb shelters.

In the summer, Moscow City Duma deputy Yevgeny Stupin asked the Moscow authorities to point him to the addresses of bomb shelters in the areas where his voters live. However, the mayor’s office replied that it was classified information, reports the independent newspaper Meduza.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach4 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Costa Rica: They locate two bodies that were traveling on a missing jet | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | D.W.

11 mins ago

A Russian fighter crashed into a house in Siberia, killing two pilots

22 mins ago

Colombia wonders if the time has come to legalize cocaine | Society

2 hours ago

What happens if you stay longer than allowed in the United States?

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button