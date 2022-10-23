Moscow begins to prepare anti-aircraft shelters, according to media

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a military training center for mobilized reservists in the Ryazan region, Russia, on October 20, 2022. AP

The Russian capital has started preparing bomb shelters in schools, hospitals and apartment buildings, according to local media.

The Podyom media wrote on its Telegram account on Sunday that in Moscow employees of specialized companies indicated that the work is being carried out in the city center.

“I work for a company that attends schools and nurseries in matters of electricity, plumbing and sewage. Of course, no one showed us a written order, but they told us verbally that everything had to be prepared for the bomb shelter to work,” one of the workers was quoted as saying.

According to this source, the company is preparing sewage drains and installing electricity in four schools in central Moscow.

According to the sources of this medium, the state of the inspected facilities is “careless”.

The Sota publication also said on the 19th that the Moscow Departments of Education and Health ordered the equipping of anti-aircraft shelters in their institutions, according to some of its subscribers.

On the same day he noted, citing a source in Moscow medical circles, that the city’s hospitals are equipping operating theaters in bomb shelters located next to the clinics.

The Health Department called the information false.

In turn, on Friday, the Baza media outlet also wrote on its Telegram channel that several hospitals and clinics in Moscow began to prepare shelters in the basements.

Already on October 14, Sota reported that one of Moscow’s homeowners’ associations had notified residents of the preparation of bomb shelters to “receive people”.

The notice said that “measures to increase the readiness of collective protection measures” are being carried out after a meeting with the participation of the deputy mayor of Moscow for Housing and Communal Services, Petr Biriukov.

Also, on Friday, the portal “The Village”, citing a source in the capital’s mayor’s office, reported that the Moscow Department of Social Protection had ordered the development of signs for bomb shelters.

In the summer, Moscow City Duma deputy Yevgeny Stupin asked the Moscow authorities to point him to the addresses of bomb shelters in the areas where his voters live. However, the mayor’s office replied that it was classified information, reports the independent newspaper Meduza.