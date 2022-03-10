Moscow: Countries that send weapons or mercenaries to Ukraine will answer for it

Countries that decide to send weapons or mercenaries to Ukraine “will answer” for it and will bear “the consequences,” the Russian Foreign Ministry warned today through its spokeswoman, Maria Zajárova.

In an interview with the Russian agency Sputnik, the spokeswoman said that the embassies of the different countries in Moscow have been informed of this warning, which, as she specified, “had an effect.”

Zakharova pointed out that Russia’s ambassadors have already communicated this position to their respective host countries, although she did not explain what kind of measures Moscow would take.

“These countries should understand what responsibility they will bear for this. How will they understand? It is quite simple. Our diplomats, ambassadors and our embassies have transmitted our clear and well-formulated position to these capitals”, she clarified in the interview also collected by the Tass agency.

Zakharova emphasized that “this move by Moscow” had its effect, since after having spoken with the embassies, “the out-of-control rhetoric echoed by some countries has subsided.”

In his opinion, adds Tass, “European states must be aware that volunteers and mercenaries sent to Ukraine “will return as tough fighters” to Europe, similar to those from the Middle East who “flood the European Union for years”.

The countries of the European Union as a bloc and also some of them individually have agreed to send military material and weapons to Ukraine to support the Government of Kiev after the invasion suffered by the country on February 24 and ordered by the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, also called on citizens of foreign countries friendly to Ukraine to come to the country to join the fight against Russian aggression, integrated into a kind of new international Legion.

According to the rules of the Ukrainian military service, in the Armed Forces foreign citizens can voluntarily join units such as the Territorial Defense Forces.

For this reason, foreigners who came to Ukraine would be integrated into a new unit called “International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine”.