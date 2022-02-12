Moscow, ‘Normandy match ended without results’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, 11 FEB – The Kremlin affirms that there has been “no result” following yesterday’s meeting in Berlin of the representatives of the countries of the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in Donbass, in southeastern Ukraine. “We all witnessed how yesterday the meeting of the political advisers of the Normandy Quartet ended without any result,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



“We could not agree on a common document,” Ukrainian representative Andriy Yermak said for his part.



“We will continue to work”, Yermak further said, adding that “everyone is determined to achieve a result” and “everyone has expressed absolute loyalty to the ceasefire, regardless of any conditions”.



According to Germany, the next meeting of the Normandy Quartet should take place in March. (HANDLE).

