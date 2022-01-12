“Moscow quickly withdraw its troops”

“Until the CSTO forces withdraw, we will continue to urge them to respect human rights and to respect their commitment to withdraw quickly from Kazakhstan, as requested by the Kazakh government, “added the spokesman for US diplomacy during a press conference.

Tokayev said the withdrawal of the CSTO contingent would begin in two days, that it would be “gradual” and that it would not take more than ten days. But Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigou indicated that the departure would take place once the situation had “completely stabilized” and “at the decision” of the Kazakh authorities.

Regarding the situation in the country, the Kazakh president spoke of an attempted “coup” and a “terrorist attack” while Vladimir Putin said that Kazakhstan was the target of the “international terrorism”, but neither have provided evidence of their claims.

It is also not clear how many people lost their lives in the riots. On Thursday, Kazakh police said they had killed “dozens” of protesters and on Saturday, despite international appeals against violence, Tokayev said he had authorized police to shoot “to kill, without warning”.

Quoting the Ministry of Health, several media reported at least 164 people who died in the protests (a toll that cannot be independently verified), but the Kazakh Ministry of Information later retracted the statement speaking of a “technical error”. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the people arrested would be almost 10 thousand.