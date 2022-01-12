World

“Moscow quickly withdraw its troops”

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Until the CSTO forces withdraw, we will continue to urge them to respect human rights and to respect their commitment to withdraw quickly from Kazakhstan, as requested by the Kazakh government, “added the spokesman for US diplomacy during a press conference.

Tokayev said the withdrawal of the CSTO contingent would begin in two days, that it would be “gradual” and that it would not take more than ten days. But Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigou indicated that the departure would take place once the situation had “completely stabilized” and “at the decision” of the Kazakh authorities.

Regarding the situation in the country, the Kazakh president spoke of an attempted “coup” and a “terrorist attack” while Vladimir Putin said that Kazakhstan was the target of the “international terrorism”, but neither have provided evidence of their claims.

It is also not clear how many people lost their lives in the riots. On Thursday, Kazakh police said they had killed “dozens” of protesters and on Saturday, despite international appeals against violence, Tokayev said he had authorized police to shoot “to kill, without warning”.

Quoting the Ministry of Health, several media reported at least 164 people who died in the protests (a toll that cannot be independently verified), but the Kazakh Ministry of Information later retracted the statement speaking of a “technical error”. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the people arrested would be almost 10 thousand.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Honduras, the Social Democrat Xiomara Castro elected president. She is the first woman

December 1, 2021

The EU slows down on the import of products linked to deforestation – Europe

November 18, 2021

“Another flow of money”, what’s behind it – Libero Quotidiano

3 days ago

today a special from Avvenire is on newsstands

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button