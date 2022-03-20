Moscow to Italy: no more sanctions, forget aid for Covid. Dragons: “Hateful comparison”

However, continued the head of Russian diplomacy, “a dialogue has been established over time, even if we constantly have the impression that the Ukrainian delegation is being held by someone, probably the Americans, and is prevented from being present. agreement with (our) requests, which I consider absolutely minimal “. The trial, Lavrov concluded, “goes on, nevertheless”. Lavrov also expressed his intention to strengthen cooperation with China. «The request to send NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine is demagogic. It is possible – Lavrov argued – that this request implies Polish control over the western part of Ukraine ”.

Zelensky: it’s time to talk to each other

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for meaningful peace and security talks “without delay” with Moscow, which instead wants a text to be discussed first as an essential condition for a summit with Putin. During Friday’s talks between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi, the hoped-for results were not achieved. The government of Kiev turns to Xi: China can be the important element of the global security system if it makes the right decision by supporting the coalition of civilized countries and condemning Russian barbarism. Russian leader Putin continued to speak of Ukrainian guilt at the origin of the Russian invasion. And the Moscow troops practically occupied the city of Mariupol and cut off Ukraine from access to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Russia claims it used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to hit an underground weapons warehouse in the Ivano Frankivsk region. Putin’s army also reportedly destroyed a radio and intelligence center in Osessa. But the diplomatic path is not lost sight of. A meeting, for the Ukrainian president, “is the only possibility for Russia to reduce the damage caused by its mistakes”. For the Russian chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, the delegations of the two countries, however, must first prepare and agree on the text of a treaty. Subsequently, the text should be initialed by foreign ministers and approved by governments. “Only after – concludes Medinsky – will it be possible to discuss the possibility of a summit”.

Friday was marked by two events: Vladimir Putin’s show for the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea in the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, from where he announced: “We will implement all our plans”. And the talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. But there was no clear-cut stance against the Russian invasion from the latter.

Bosch leaves Russia

The illustrious exits of Western companies from the Russian market continue. The main European manufacturer of car components, the German company Bosch, for example, stops production in the factories of the Federation. Due to supply chain problems and delivery disruptions, the German giant has admitted that it may have to permanently stop its operations in the country. But the announcement of the withdrawal from the Russian market comes after Ukraine’s denunciation of having discovered that “one of the main components that power” Russian infantry vehicles is supplied by Bosch. Kiev’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told German media that Bosch has been supplying these components to the Russian army “for years”. An investigation is now underway in Germany to find out whether the use of Bosch components by the Russian army violates the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union. The company for its part claims to have launched its own investigation into the matter and to take the allegations “very seriously”.