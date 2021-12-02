“Moscow will pay a high price”: NATO’s halt against Putin’s troops

Tension rises between Born And Russia. From the Riga Summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has come into possession of evidence that would certify Moscow’s studies of new plans for an invasion of Ukraine. “ In the last weeks – Blinken told reporters – Russia has stepped up planning for potential military actions in Ukraine, including the placement of tens of thousands of additional combat forces near the Ukrainian border “. Words that are linked to the investigation of Washington Post according to which US intelligence analysts have confirmed that Moscow has prepared secret plans for the use of the armed forces with troop movements that have occurred “ in a non-transparent way “, that is, in secret and during the nights of greatest tension between Moscow and Kiev.

The foreign ministers of the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance reacted to this evidence by re-launching the advisability of sending a warning clear to the Russian Federation. In fact, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that “ any aggression will cost Russia a high price, as well as serious political and economic consequences “A warning that many observers believe could be the prelude to a new tightening on the sanctions promoted by the West against Russia.

Putin: “No to NATO expansion”

The response from Moscow was not long in coming. As reported by Nova Agency, the secretary of the National Security Council, Nikolai Patruschev, he said that Russia had already warned its US counterpart that it had not studied any new plans to invade Ukraine, accusing Washington and the Atlantic front of disinformation aimed at justifying military reinforcement on the border with the Federation. “ Regarding the increase in military activity of the United States and its allies in the region, we will continue to closely monitor the actions of NATO and Ukrainian troops near our borders. “, Patrushev continued. And against the backdrop of this new escalation affecting Eastern Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that Minister Sergei Lavrov and Blinken will meet on Thursday in Stockholm on the sidelines of the meeting. OSCE Ministerial A summit between Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also scheduled.