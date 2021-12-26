Moscow’s requests highlight the limits in NATO’s deterrence – Defense Analysis

They are discussing the conditions placed by Moscow on NATO to resolve the crisis on the Russian-Ukrainian borders with an agreement that involves all of Eastern Europe and the posture of the Atlantic Alliance.

The debate is not only focused on the Kremlin’s requests but also on whether these have been made public: an aspect that according to some observers would demonstrate the awareness of the Russian leaders that such requests will not be accepted, according to others that Vladimir Putin’s communication strategy aims to involve European public opinion in the debate which today is struggling to perceive the reasons for a military crisis with the Russians in Ukraine but is well aware of the energy and economic risks that would derive from a total break in relations with Moscow.

Most likely both assessments are realistic but at the same time there is no doubt that by making public the conditions imposed on the US and NATO, the Russian government has obtained at least three advantages.

it took political-diplomatic initiative by stepping out of the corner where the supposed revelations of US and Ukrainian intelligence about the preparation of an imminent invasion of Ukraine had placed it.

reversed the narrative staged by the US and Great Britain (and then borrowed uncritically by the whole of NATO) about the Russian threat to Europe, highlighting how since the end of the USSR it was not Russia that expanded westward but rather NATO to expand to the East, not only incorporating former Warsaw Pact members but with heavy political influence and military presence in Ukraine and Georgia.

it forced the governments of the major NATO powers to reassure their public opinion by declaring their unwillingness to send troops to fight in Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion. Interesting aspect in terms of “media war” and Info Ops since the fears of a conflict were fueled precisely by the declarations of US intelligence to the media about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine ..

In the press conference at the end of the year, Vladimir Putin said that “further expansion of NATO eastwards is unacceptable”, accusing the West of “coming with its missiles to our doorstep”. “They keep repeating to us: war, war, war. But there is the impression that, perhaps, they are preparing the third military operation ”in Ukraine, the Russian president added referring to the reports and alarms for Russian military activities on the border.

The impression is that “they are giving us a warning: do not intervene, do not protect these people – continued Putin referring to the inhabitants of the pro-Russian separatist regions – because if you intervene to protect them, there will be sanctions. Maybe we need to prepare for this ”.

If on the one hand Putin seems to want to prepare the Russians for a prolonged military crisis or new Western sanctions, on the other hand he has sent reassuring messages defining “positive” the first US reactions to Russian requests for security to resolve the tensions on the Ukrainian borders that they will be discussed at the beginning of January in Geneva.

Moscow’s demands

The proposals, delivered on 15 December and published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, are contained in two draft agreements: a multilateral one with NATO in 9 points drawn up in English, French and Russian – and a bilateral one with Washington – in 8 points , written in English and Russian.

“The representatives of the two sides have been designated,” said Putin who has proposed two treaties, one to the United States and the other to NATO as a whole, in which he asks to formalize with a written guarantee that Ukraine will not enter the Atlantic Alliance and to cancel the deployment of major (and especially missile) forces in NATO member states of Central and Eastern Europe.

The proposals also include a ban on sending US and Russian warships and planes to areas from which they can strike each other’s territory, along with a halt to NATO military exercises near Russian borders.

Moscow asks that the parties undertake “not to participate in or support activities that affect the security of the other party”, not to use “the territory of other states to prepare or carry out an armed attack” or to actions that harm “security essential ”and will also ensure that the military alliances or coalitions of which they are part respect“ the principles contained in the Charter of the United Nations ”.

The Kremlin expects that “the United States undertakes to exclude any further eastward expansion of NATO, to refuse admission to the Alliance of states that were part of the Soviet Union, not to establish military bases on the territory of states that were already members of the ‘USSR which are not members of NATO, not to use their infrastructures for any military activity nor to develop bilateral military cooperation with them ”.

Russia also asks the US “not to deploy short and intermediate range ground missiles” both outside the national territory and at home, if these threaten the other party, and to “avoid the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the national territory “And” the re-entry into the borders “of weapons of this type already deployed abroad.

The Russian Federation proposes an agreement to NATO in which the parties undertake “not to create conditions or situations that constitute or could be perceived as a threat to the national security of other parties”, with a certain “moderation” in the organization of exercises not to be carried out above the “brigade” level in areas established ad hoc, ie close to the Russian borders.

Moscow asks that “all NATO member states undertake to refrain from any further enlargement of the Alliance, including the accession of Ukraine and other states; the parties that are members of NATO will not carry out any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, the Southern Caucasus and Central Asia ”.

For Moscow, the constant NATO air and naval presence in the Black and Baltic Seas are a constant source of tension as well as the presence of Anglo-American contractors and military advisers and other NATO allies in Ukraine in addition to the missile bases in Romania and Poland conceived officially for the defense “against Iranian ballistic missiles” capable of using the Standard SM-3 air defense missiles but also cruise missiles compatible with the same launchers.

As mentioned in a previous editorial, to understand Moscow’s concerns about the Western military presence on its borders (the Ukrainian border is 500 kilometers from Moscow) it is sufficient to assess what impact the presence of Russian military bases and forces with strategic capabilities would have on the United States borders with Canada or Mexico.

The evaluations

It is difficult for Moscow to obtain what it asks for both because NATO had already committed to Kiev to welcome Ukraine into NATO and because many member states of Eastern Europe such as the Baltic Republics, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria count on the military presence of Western allies and especially from the United States to have guarantees against the Russian neighbor.

However, a “freeze” of NATO’s expansion to the east would not lead to an increase in the Russian threat to Europe (which in military terms is anachronistic) but would allow relations between Russia and Europe to stabilize and restore a more relaxed environment: this is the objective. ‘last that certainly does not fall within the strategic objectives of London and Washington.

Obviously, no one has an interest in denying dialogue. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (pictured below) said any dialogue with Moscow “should also address NATO concerns about Russia’s actions, be based on fundamental principles and documents of European security, and be held in consultation with European partners of the Born, like Ukraine “but added that” if Russia were to take concrete measures to reduce tensions, we are ready to work to strengthen confidence-building measures “.

In yesterday’s statement by the North Atlantic Council it is reiterated that “NATO will take all necessary measures to guarantee the security and defense of all allies. Any further aggression against Ukraine would have enormous consequences and would have a high price. We are seriously considering the Alliance security implications of the current situation.

We will always respond in a determined manner to any deterioration in our security environment, including by strengthening our collective defense position if necessary, ”the Alliance added.

Yesterday, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss reiterated that “NATO is a defensive alliance and that Ukraine continues to show praiseworthy restraint in the face of Russian provocation and aggression. Russian military armies on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea are unacceptable. Any Russian incursion would be a huge strategic mistake and would be strongly welcomed, including coordinated sanctions with our allies to impose a serious cost on Russia’s interests and economy ”.

Beyond the declarations, the escalation at the Russian-Ukrainian borders has already determined a success for Russia: both Washington and London have ruled out the risk of getting involved in a war with the Russian Federation should the Moscow troops enter Ukraine.

On December 18, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called it “highly unlikely” that London and its allies would intervene militarily in the event of a Russian invasion.

Ukraine “is not a member of NATO, so it is highly unlikely that anyone will send troops to Ukraine against Russia,” the minister said in a video interview broadcast on the website of the British weekly The Spectator. “We shouldn’t make people believe we would. Ukrainians are perfectly aware of this, ”he added. On the other hand, “there are certainly heavy and lasting economic sanctions that could be adopted,” the minister stressed.

In the days preceding the US president, he had threatened “never-before-seen sanctions” against Moscow if Ukraine were attacked but he had also underlined how economic reprisals helped to exclude military ones, defined as “not an option” by Biden.

The statements of the military leaders of NATO’s two “main shareholder” powers therefore offer an advantage to Moscow as they confirm that they are not ready to “fight and die for Kiev”.

A message sent to a counterpart, Russia, which not only has been able to withstand years of sanctions imposed by the US and the EU very well but which is today perhaps one of the few nations in Europe in which concepts such as patriotism, national interests and “fighting and die for the homeland ”still have a concrete value.

A limitation that Washington had already highlighted in 2010, when Barack Obama (of which Biden was deputy), announced that he would send another 33,000 troops to Afghanistan, as the commanders on the field requested, but that the following year the withdrawal from Kabul.

A nice gift to the Taliban who, in fact, knew how to wait and capitalize on the strategic advantage offered to them by the White House.

Today the declarations of the Anglo-American leaders will help to make the political balance in Ukraine less stable and to strengthen, especially among the allies in Eastern Europe, doubts about the real military credibility and ability to express deterrence of the Atlantic Alliance. The same doubts emerged in all their worrying dimensions with the defeat in Afghanistan and the farcical escape from Kabul.

