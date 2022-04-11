Mosquera almost came to blows with a Sporting Cristal fan in Chile

In the evening hours of last Sunday, April 10, Sporting Crystal arrived in Chile to face their match against the Catholic University by Libertadores Cup. The Celestes have just received a lot of criticism after their defeat against César Vallejo, so this duel against the “Crusaders” will be vital to raise their heads after this setback in Trujillo.

After the arrival of the campus Sporting Crystal At their concentration hotel in Chile, sky blue fans were present to encourage and support the team with a view to this match for the Copa Libertadores. However, one of those who did not receive good comments was John Jairo Mosquera, who was upset with a fan in the midst of this wave of criticism.

In a video posted by fans of Sporting Crystalbroadcast on the “Glorioso Celeste” account, comments like “Sweat the shirt” towards player John Jairo Mosquera.

The striker’s reaction Sporting Crystal was immediate, who approached the fans present to express his discomfort at the fan’s comments. Faced with this, one of the first to calm John Jairo Mosquera He was the president of the club Joel Raffowho in turn invited fans to calm down with the comments.

The same way, Omar Merlo stopped to observe the incident between flycatcher and the fans of Sporting Crystalso he also intervened to take his partner to the facilities of the concentration hotel.

As is known, John Jairo Mosquera was one of the most criticized by the fans of Sporting Crystal after the loss to César Vallejo. The Colombian striker had few minutes in the first minute and has not yet managed to convince all the fans with his game.

When does Sporting Cristal play?

Sporting Cristal will have as its next rival Universidad Católica for the Copa Libertadores. Said commitment is agreed for Tuesday, April 12, starting at 5:15 p.m. in Peru (6:15 p.m. in Chile).

