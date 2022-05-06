Most and least demanded hospitals

Exteriors of the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona.

In the first five days of adjudication, the Ministry of Health has awarded MIR square to the first 2,000 order numbers of the final list. A few days in which the specialties of Dermatology Y Plastic surgery and in which, moreover, a center has superseded the number of requests to the La Paz University Hospital, which in the last call was the most demanded in the first days of the process. Specifically, according to data compiled by the Granada Medical Union, the Hospital Clinic of Barcelonawhich premiered in the process with number 15, has become the most sought after being chosen for a total of 100 doctors37 more than in 2021, increasing its demand by 58 percent.

The second most demanded hospitals have been two Madrid centers, which have assigned 79 vacancies among the first 2,000 applicants: the October 12 ° and the Gregory Maranon. However, both have lost followers compared to the previous call. In the case of October 12, there have been seven fewer applicants than in 2021, while Gregorio Marañón has been eight.

The next most chosen teaching unit has been The Faith of Valenciawhich has awarded a total of dand 75 places in the first five days of assignment, six more than a year ago.

La Paz loses 15 MIR applicants

The great loser of these first days of awarding places has been the La Paz University Hospital, one of the traditionally most sought after among the best applicants. So much so that, according to statistics, he has gone from occupying the first position in 2021, after assigning 86 vacancies among the first 2,000 doctors, to falling four positions and taking fifth place. And it is that, in just one call, the teaching unit has lost 15 candidates.

The next center with the most places delivered has been the Vall d’Hebron University Hospitalwith 74 assignmentsone more than a year ago.

They close the list of 10 most popular hospitals in the first five days of adjudication: Hospital Virgen del Rociowith 69 places (eight less than in 2021); Ramon y Cajal Hospitalwith 60 places (three less than in 2021); Carlos Haya Hospital, with 54 places (seven more than in 2021); and the San Carlos Clinical Hospitalwith 54 places (five less than in 2021).

On the other hand, some of the teaching units that have significantly improved their statistics compared to the previous year are the Virgin Macarena University Hospital, with 38 assignments (eight more than in 2021); the Miguel Servet University Hospital, with 37 awards (seven more than in 2021); the Lozano Blesa University Clinic, with 21 places (12 more than in 2021); or the University Hospital Puerta del Marwith 21 assignments (eight more than in 2021), among others.