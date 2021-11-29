most anticipated films and TV series of December 2021

New TV series and original movies are coming up Amazon Prime Video. For the month of December 2021 there are many innovations that will fascinate the audience of the digital platform. Let’s see which ones.

The Ferragnez on Amazon Prime Video: from December 9th

Surely the landing of the docu – reality on Ferragnez is the appointment everyone is waiting for. Come up Prime Video on December 9 with the first five episodes. The others will be available from December 16. The Ferragnez – The Series is produced by Banijay Italy for Amazon Studios. The Ferragnez – The series will be available in 240 countries and other countries around the world.

The story of the royal couple of Italy includes the period from the end of 2020 to the first months of 2021. A period that sees Chiara Ferragni with the baby bump e Fedez in Sanremo. However, there is no lack of affections that surround them and also tensions, as in any self-respecting couple.

Amazon Video: Everything You Need to Know About December’s Original Films

Among the original Christmas films there is I am Santa Claus starring Marco Giallini and especially with the latest performance by Gigi Proietti. It will be available from December 6th. The film, already released in the cinema, tells of a former convict with no positive outlook on life who finds himself at the home of a man who reveals to him that he is Santa Claus.

Three other original films are Encounter with Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan And Aditya Geddada. The story of a marine who must save his children from an arcane threat (December 10); Being the ricardos with Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem. The two protagonists live a complex relationship due to slander, taboo and personal accusations (21 December);

The Wrath of a Man – Wrath of Man tells the story of a mysterious employee of Fortico Securities in Los Angeles who becomes the subject of a real robbery. Many of his abilities will emerge and yet will he be able to save himself? In the cast there are Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Laz Alonso, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan (December 27).

The new Amazon TV series between comedy, sports and music

There is something for everyone. Christmas TV series, docu-series and films to accompany you in the coldest and most homely month of the year. Amazon Prime Video enriches its catalog with TV series Harlem (December 3), Alex Rider 2 (December 3), The expanse S6 (December 10 with the first episode and then, one a week), The grand tour presents: Carnage a trois (December 17th with a new Season 4 special) e Yearly Departed S2 (December 23).

As for sport, fans will be able to enjoy the documentary relating to the FC Bayern starting from 8 December where they travel with the entire team in their 2020. A year that saw the locker room succeed in a triple undertaking: Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League. The highlights and the history of the team will be retraced. The image that the club has of itself and how it is perceived in the world.

The music, on the other hand, is represented by the documentary on Orelsan – Montre Jamais à ça personne. The French rapper achieved success to the point of filling the largest locations in his country.

Other TV series and other films available from December 1, 2021: