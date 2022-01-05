Most anticipated films of 2022: the top 10 and Italian release date

If they say so … The Internet Movie Database (IMDB), the 2.0 Bible of cinema and TV, has shared its Top 10 of the most anticipated films of 2022. From the new Batman by Robert Pattinson (and the highly anticipated Catwoman by Zoe Kravitz who are said to be wonders ), on the return of the Leonardo DiCaprio / Martin Scorsese couple.

The stars and a golden blonde are back

Above all let’s get ready for the great comeback of the stars. Two Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise in one year is not bad, what do you think? And for the nostalgic, the time has finally come to see the legendary Elle Woods, blonde girl N 1 of Revenge of the blondes 3. Always with Reese Witherspoon, of course. But there is already the cinematic Christmas gift: because in December the new, second, Avatar.

The most anticipated Italian film of 2022 is …

As far as we are concerned, we add what, at the moment, is the most anticipated Italian film of the year. Drought by Paolo Virzì. Why can’t we wait to see it? A little for the title “a la Jose Saramago“. Also for the story: a group of survivors in a Rome without water. The screenplay is written by Virzì, Francesca Archibugi, Francesco Piccolo and, attention, Paolo Giordano. On all the cast. Silvio Orlando, Monica Bellucci, Valerio Mastandrea. Sara Serraiocco, Vinicio Marchioni, Max Tortora. Elena Lietti, Claudia Pandolfi and others …

IMDB’s choices: the 10 most anticipated films of 2022

In 2021, the database averaged 200 million visitors per month. The 10 most anticipated films of 2022 are the ones most searched for by them. From 200 million visitors, every 30 days… So the Top 10 that we present is really the one of the most anticipated titles by the world audience, with their stellar cast. When possible, we also give you the Italian release dates. In our gallery above you will find trailers, images and plot

The Batman by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell. Italian release: March Scream with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette. Italian release: January 13th Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe. US release: July Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski, with Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly. Italian release: May Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Italian release: unknown Jurassic World: Dominion by Colin Trevorrow, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Italian release: June Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams. Italian release: May Mission: Impossible 7 with Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson. Italian release: September Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Italian release: unknown. US release: February The Flash with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Italian release: unknown. US release: November

And then…

If this is the IMDB TOP list, we need to add a few more titles. The vintage love story Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson with California and Bradley Cooper 70s style, plus David Bowie on the score (out: February).

Bradley Cooper is also back in a 1940s noir nightmare version, with Cate Blanchett, in The fair of illusions. Nightmare Alley (in January). And we wait Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, if only to see Mads Mikkelsen instead of Johnny Depp. As well as Judd Law and Eddie Redmaine (in April).

Two Brad Pitt in one year and Avatar 2 as a Christmas present

Double Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train (first time with Sandra Bullock, coming in April) and, above all, Babylon by Damien Chazelle, with Margot Robbie again (in December).

Revenge of the blondes 3 arrives in May. In September we will find out then Don’t Worry Darling, the 50s style film that made Olivia Wilde (director) and Harry Styles fall in love with. Add the wonderful Florence Pugh, the fictional and very troubled wife of the former One Direction. Below the trailer, to get an idea.

And Christmas comes too Avatar 2 by James Cameron: Ready to return to Pandora 22 years later?

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION