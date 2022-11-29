Most anticipated movies of 2023 and what day they premiere

With the return of renowned filmmakers to the billboard and the premiere of new tapes belonging to film franchises that are much loved by the public, everything looks set to please moviegoers with very specific or very diverse tastes next year. To give you an idea, check below some of the most anticipated films of 2023, with release dates already defined, although changes in the release schedule of each distributor are always the order of the day. So stay tuned for updates and let us know which feature film is at the top of your “I’m Dying For A Ticket, Now!”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The third Ant-Man movie (Paul Rudd) will be responsible for inaugurating Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing with it who will become one of the greatest villains of the Multiverse Saga: neither more nor less than Kang, the Conqueror (Jonathan majors).

The cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania he is complemented by Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton. It directs Peyton Reed, who also led the baton of the two previous films of the microscopic superhero.

When does it open? February 16, 2023

Barbie

Many unknowns are generated by this cryptic film about the famous doll from the Mattel brand. However, with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, little women) as director, as well as a screenplay co-written by her and Noah Baumbach (story of a marriage, Frances Ha), we are certainly facing something unmissable.

But if there are no reasons to wait Barbie looking forward to it, it is appropriate to remember that Oscar-nominated stars Margot Robbie (also producer) and Ryan Gosling lead an all-star cast, which also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell, among many others.

When does it open? July 21, 2023

Dune: Part Two

The filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has yet to finish telling us his version of the great science fiction novel. Dune 2021 was only the first part of an ambitious adaptation around Prince Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who has managed to survive the war and the gigantic sandworms of the planet Arrakis. Now in alliance with the Fremen, it remains to be seen if the protagonist can get revenge on those who destroyed his family.

The cast of Dune: Part Two It also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

When does it open? November 3, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

After two very emotional films and a very colorful Christmas special, the group of intergalactic vigilantes led by Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will continue their work to protect the universe… while the reunion with a missing Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) looms. inevitable.

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it also includes Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Will Poulter, among others. James Gunn is back in the role of director and writer.

When does it open? May 5, 2023

Indiana Jones 5

With a hat, jacket and whip, the veteran Harrison Ford will once again play the world’s most popular archaeologist in one last adventure, set in the context of the Cold War and the space race, and consisting of revealing the hidden intentions of a group of scientists with a Nazi background. Luckily, the aging Indy will not be alone in the fray, as he will be joined by the mysterious Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and her recurring ally Sallah (John Rhys-Davies).

Indiana Jones 5from director James Mangold and producer Steven Spielberg, also adds Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Antonio Banderas to the cast.

When does it open? June 30, 2023

john wick 4

Baba Yaga is unstoppable. Let all those who cross paths with this assassin of legendary skills shudder. Perhaps now the price on his head will result in huge hordes of rivals lining up to beat him, but come on, it’s not for nothing that the protagonist got to have a fourth film. The task will not be easy for his enemies!

In john wick 4, Keanu Reeves returns as the titular antihero, being directed by Chad Stahelski, the director in charge of the first three installments. His costars include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Lance Reddick, among others.

When does it open? March 24, 2023

Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – ​​Part 1

The mission, if you decide to accept it, is to accompany Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) in another extravagance of entertainment, set pieces and risk scenes to which this action and espionage saga has us so accustomed, again with Christopher McQuarrie taking the reins from the director’s chair.

Next to Cruise, the public of Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – ​​Part 1 will see actresses and actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff on screen.

When does it open? July 14, 2023

oppenheimer

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan (the knight of the night, Interstellar, Dunkirk) signs this biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, and of course, we can only hope for an epic film, which is also the first to contain sections shot using a combination of IMAX, black and white, and analog photography.

Cillian Murphy brings to life the titular character of oppenheimer. The cast is complemented by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

When does it open? July 21, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The sequel to the Oscar winner Spider-Man: A New Universe will bring with it a more daring proposal in terms of the diversity of animation styles, as the heroic Miles Morales -the leading Spider-Man- embarks on an adventure that will take him across a diverse multiverse.

The talent behind the original voices of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse includes Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, and Daniel Kaluuya. On the other hand, the prolific Phil Lord and Chris Miller return as producers and writers.

When does it open? June 2, 2023

Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Our favorite video game plumber will come to the big screen through a digitally animated film, directed by the duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and produced by Illumination, in complicity with Nintendo.

The English voices behind Super Mario Bros. The Movie they include Chris Pratt as the titular character; Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach; Charlie Day as Luigi; Jack Black as Bowser; Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

When does it open? April 7, 2023

Developing list…