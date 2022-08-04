most anticipated movies

Even if our favorite platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or even Disney + spoil us with films, documentaries, series and novelties, the love of going to see films at the cinema on the big screen is always present. Especially that the end of 2022 and the year 2023 promise to be full of new releases or a series of films that we are waiting for. We have made a short list for you:

“Avatar: The Way of the Water”

The James Cameron film has been in production for several years and is the one of the most anticipated releases of recent years. And after months of speculation, 20th Century Studios, the studio producing it, has also announced an official release date. The release of the film is scheduled for December 16, 2022 in the USA and December 14 in France.

“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever”

Expected, the continuation of the adventures of the King of Wakanda, alias Black Panther will arrive in our dark rooms on November 9, 2022.

“Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan decided to retrace the life of the inventor of the atomic bomb Robert Oppenheimer . Adapted from his autobiography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwinthe film is scheduled for July 21, 2023 and will have a crazy cast!

We will find Cillian Murphy headlining, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey .Jr, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Josh Harnett, Casey Affleck , Kenneth Branagh, James d’Arcy or Gary Oldman

“Dune: Part Two”

The film is currently filming and will be released on November 17 in the United States, and on November 15, 2023 in France. On will find Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista.

“Joker 2”

After the triumphant success of the first film, the Joker is about to return to the front of the stage. As indicated The Hollywood Reporter , the sequel to the DC movie starring Joaquin Phoenix is ​​apparently still in development at Warner. The release date has just been revealed, the film will arrive on October 4, 2024, 5 years after the release of the first part.

“Peaky Blinders”

In Yahoo interview , the creator of the series Steven Knight tells us that he is working on the feature film that will follow the last season. A movie “in the same tone as the series” but Knight promises that “the story will unfold in a slightly different way” . No more precision on the scenario of the film of which filming is scheduled for 2023.

Moreover, Steven Knight revealed in a interview at NME he reveals : “Yes, I’m finishing writing it at the moment. I’m almost done writing it, and we’ll be shooting it soon…I’m setting up film studios in the Digbeth area of ​​Birmingham. “

And you, what movie are you looking forward to?