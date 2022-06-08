Most anticipated series, movies and documentaries of 2022

Although we are well into 2022 and there are many series and movies that have fascinated us and are already on our annual must-see list, such as the wonderful moon knight or the movie Top Gun: Maverick or there are still months ahead to discover new additions.

We tell you what they are the best series and movies that are yet to comewhere to see them and when you can enjoy each of them.

The best series that will premiere in the remainder of 2022

Ms Marvel

Marvel continues to add UCM series to its long list of content, and this time the protagonist is Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim heroine and teenager who It’s coming to Disney+ before the summer starts. and what we want to see.

Premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

she hulk

It has just released its trailer (with controversy over its included CGI ), but She-Hulk nothing seems to matter. Bruce Banner’s cousin wants to be our new favorite green monster (sorry Mike Wazowski) and she’s coming full of humor.

Premiere on Disney+ on August 17.

The House of the Dragon

the prequel to Game of Thrones He has already told us a little who are the characters who want to make us forget Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, and we have been able to see the first and spectacular trailer. Lots of fire, lots of blood (as in the book on which it is based) and some dragons. Pinton.

Premiere on HBO Max on August 21.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

We’ve been hype all over the place since Amazon took over the rights to part of the universe created by Tolkien. The experts in the field have already been able to see something (and they like it) and we are looking forward to seeing something more than what is glimpsed in the trailer. Set in the Second Age, all the characters will be new and we will find stories never seen before.

Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.

wednesday





Wednesday Adams in all her glory and performed by Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton . Almost nothing. The first project on Netflix from the director of masterpieces like Edward Scissorhands it also wants to conquer streaming platforms.

Premiere on Netflix in 2022.

The best movies to be released in the remainder of 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion

Laura Dern will return to her iconic character once again (along with Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum) to try to clean up the mess that seems to have loomed once again with the dinosaurs. With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as protagonists and under the baton of Colin Trevorrow, this movie is one of the most anticipated of the year.

Theatrical release June 9.

Elvis

The long-awaited biopic of the so-called “king of rock” lands in theaters with Austin Butler starring in the role of Elvis Presley. Along with him Tom Hanks as the manager, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Baz Luhrmann as the director of the film.

Theatrical release July 1.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The first images of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster hammer in hand they still have us completely living room (judge with the trailer if we were wrong or not), and Christian Bale’s first image as the bad bad of this new Marvel movie, more. Chris Hemsworth puts on the Asgardian god suit again for what will be one of the best premieres of this new phase of the UCM.

Theatrical release July 8.

Bullet Train

We don’t know if we want to see this movie more because of Brad Pitt or because there are such delicious surprises in the cast as Joey King, Sandra Bullock or Bad Bunny. Yes, as you read. In addition to hitting it with a summer without you the singer gives everything trying to kill the main character of this action comedy based on the homonymous novel by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka.

Theatrical release July 22.

nope!

Horror lovers eagerly await the premiere of Jordan Peele’s last movie (the magician from whose top hat came the fantastic Let me out ) who now directs Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. One look at the trailer and we’re already hungry for more.

Theatrical release July 22.

The crooked lines of God

Starring Barbara Lennie and directed by Oriol Paulo, This film is based on a classic of Spanish literature, the homonymous novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena. In it, the protagonist enters a mental hospital feigning a paranoid state to follow the clues in a murder case that occurred in the center a few months ago.

Theatrical release October 7

Halloween Ends





We continue with terror because we have to finally close the cycle of Michael Myers. The eternal nemesis of the serial killer will not be missing, who is played by Jamie Lee Curtis and who wants this new trilogy to end once and for all with one of the most terrifying characters in slasher.

Theatrical release October 14.

ticket to paradise





Julia Roberts and George Clooney are the protagonists of this romantic comedy in which we also find Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo, the famous chef from Emily in Paris. A divorced couple who will try to stop their daughter from making the mistake they did.

Theatrical release on October 21.

The return of the witches 2





Sarah Jessica Parker Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy return in one of the most nostalgic premieres. The second part of this classic It arrives at Disney + coinciding with Halloween (at least that’s how it is planned) and we love the idea of ​​seeing Parker again in one of his first roles.

Premiere on Disney+ in October

Canterbury Glass





Christian bale, margot robbie Robert DeNiro Anya Taylor-Joy , Rami Malek, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldana, John David Washington, Matthias Schoenaerts or Taylor Swift among others. If only with this list you do not want to see it, we will have problems, because the distribution of the new David O. Russell project is one of those that take away the meaning. A period thriller with hints of comedy that will transport us to the 30s in the United States.

Theatrical release on November 4 (expected date in the US. Pending confirmation in Spain).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever





Following the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman who played the hero under the Black Panther mask, Marvel did not want to stop the project which followed without a substitute for the actor. One of the premieres Marvel Cinematic Universe most expected.

Theatrical release on November 11

Avatar: The Water Sense (Avatar 2)

After so many years of the premiere of Avatar It seemed that the moment Avatar 2 it would never come, but 2022 is the year. the gigantic james cameron project brings us new characters like Kate Winslet and a lot of expectation ( its trailer got almost 150 million views in just 24 hours).

Theatrical release December 16

The most anticipated documentaries of the remainder of 2022

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

It opens in June and wants to be a top as it was the taylor swift documentary . An intimate and first-person account of the singerin which we will not only see how she manages her success, but also all the suffering and pressure that being in the shoes of a music diva entails.

Premiere on Netflix June 14 .

In the name of Rocio





It is impossible to deny that Rocío Carrasco’s documentary, Dew. tell the truth to stay alive , that Telecinco broadcast was an audience success. Now CContinues the story of the daughter of “the greatest” and Pedro Carrasco with a second part whose first two episodes will be released first on the Mediaset payment platform, and the rest, only on the platform.

Premiere on Mitele Plus on June 17.

