Most anticipated series of 2023 and where to see them

As every year, the television offer of platforms of streaming will provide an infinity of content that aspires to win the hearts of viewers. However, there are certainly already titles that have an advantage, either because they are preceded by one or several successful seasons, or because the expectation that has been generated around them is immense, or because their belonging to consolidated franchises works in their favor. Anyway, check below ten of the most anticipated series of 2023the platforms in charge of its launch and (if it exists) the date on which they will arrive on our screens.

The Last of Us

Where to see? HBO and HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max When does it open? January 15, 2023

Based on the successful and multi-award winning PlayStation video game, The Last of Us will plunge the viewer into a post-apocalyptic world where an uncontrollable infectious agent turns humans into violent and cannibalistic creatures. There, a survivor named Joel (Pedro Pascal) will receive the task of taking young Ellie (Bella Ramsay) out of the quarantine zone in the United States, as she may hold the key to making a vaccine and thus putting an end to the catastrophic pandemic.

Composed of 9 episodes, the series was developed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, co-president of the Naughty Dog brand, which produced the original game.

The Mandalorianseason 3

Where to see? disneyplus

disneyplus When does it open? In February 2023

The new episodes of the acclaimed series The Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe will follow the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the most upright mercenary from a galaxy far, far away, whose current priority is to return to the planet Mandalore in search of redemption for his past transgressions. But he will not be alone during the trip, as little Grogu —by all known as Baby Yoda— has returned to his side after the events of Boba Fett’s book.

The third season keeps Jon Favreau as showrunner and boasts the return of Bryce Dallas Howard and Rick Famuyiwa in the directing chair.

What if…?season 2

Where to see? disneyplus

disneyplus When does it open? Early 2023

Acclaimed for its animation, its stars’ voice acting, and inventive play with characters and storylines from the Marvel universe, the animated series What if…? It is an infinite trunk of crazy and completely unusual adventures that clearly the House of Ideas does not want to miss out on. The second season will once again summon the all-knowing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who after the formation of the Guardians of the Multiverse, will explore more strange worlds of the MCU and come into contact with new superheroes from various alternate realities.

The creator and screenwriter AC Bradley is in charge of this second season, along with director Bryan Andrews.

secret invasion

Where to see? disneyplus

disneyplus When does it open? In the spring of 2023

It’s a fact: the Skrulls—endowed with shapeshifting abilities—have infiltrated the highest echelons of Earth society. And it will be the job of former SHIELD director and founding father of the Avengers, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), to stop the invasion with the help of his allies Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders).

In secret invasion, made up of six episodes, we will also see the return of Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman, accompanied by three actors who will just make their debut in the MCU: Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir; the latter, in the role of the main villain.

successionseason 4

Where to see? HBO and HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max When does it open? In the spring of 2023

In the previous installment of succession, certain betrayals and long-delayed alliances finally took place that came to shake the board. New battlefronts have just formed within the Roy family, with brothers Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Ken (Jeremy Strong) being the lineup that may be able to thwart the plans of patriarch Logan (Brian Cox). and his protégé Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) regarding the sale of the Waystar RoyCo company.

The series created by Jesse Armstrong and produced by Adam McKay won four Emmy Awards in 2022, including Best Drama Series.

The Witcherseason 3

Where to see? Netflix

Netflix When does it open? In the summer of 2023

The television adaptation of the homonymous book series has a promising future within the catalog of the red “N”. At the moment, it does not paint any end for The Witcher on the horizon, and in 2023, the joint story of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) will continue through an all-new batch of episodes of the most popular epic fantasy show on the platform.

On the other hand, even if the show prevails, sadly Cavill has already announced that this third season will be his last, before handing over to Liam Hemsworth for the already guaranteed fourth installment.

Lokiseason 2

Where to see? disneyplus

disneyplus When does it open? mid 2023

The Temporal Variation Authority has undergone a drastic regime change… and only the God of Lies is aware of it. However, he will not run away this time. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will once again work side by side with Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the organization —although he does not remember it— to try to clarify the situation, while Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) faces the consequences of leaving the multiverse plunged into the chaos.

The second season of Loki It was born from a change in the creative team. Now as a screenwriter is Eric Martin, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead take the reins of direction.

Ahsoka

Where to see? disneyplus

disneyplus When does it open? Date to be confirmed

After his brief but memorable interventions in The Mandalorian Y Boba Fett’s bookthe version live action by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will finally have her own solo series, set in the same temporality as the aforementioned shows. Little is known about the plot, but it cannot be ruled out that the emphasis is placed on the need for Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan to hunt down Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Dave Filoni works as a writer and director of Ahsoka, a show that also has the participation of Hayden Christensen, in the role of Skywalker. Do you guys think we’ll see him in flashbacks or as a Force ghost?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Where to see? Netflix

Netflix When does it open? Date to be confirmed

The vintage show Bridgerton it is easily one of the five most popular serials on Netflix. It comes as little surprise that the company chose to expand the universe of this Victorian drama, through a half-prequel, half-spin-off miniseries that traced the early years of Queen Charlotte, as she rose to prominence and power in the world. she.

The titular character of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story She again adopts the face of the playwright Golda Rosheuvel in the present tense, while the monarch in her youth is played by India Amarteifio. All eight episodes of the show boast Shonda Rhimes as writer, showrunner and producer.

The Continental

Where to see? Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When does it open? Date to be confirmed

Set in the 1970s, this prequel miniseries to the film saga john wick will pay attention to the personalities of the New York underworld who have since crossed the doors of El Continental, the famous hotel that houses the most dangerous assassins in the world. We will meet a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), the future and measured administrator of the place, and a young Charon (Ayomide Adegun), the occasional and always attentive concierge of the establishment.

The cast of The Continental also includes Mel Gibson in an entirely new role within the franchise, while Chad Stahelski (director of the films john wick) serves as executive producer.