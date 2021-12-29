Most beautiful songs of 2021, the ranking of Pitchfork- Soundsblog

What are the best songs of 2021? The Pitchfork website tries to answer this question, which lists the most successful and most deserving songs to be remembered and listened to in these past twelve months.

It is not easy, in the thousands and thousands of releases, to make a top 100 of the most beautiful songs but we report below, to follow, the complete list. From Halsey with “I’m not a woman, I’m a God” through Kay Flock, Doja Cat, Adele (but not “Easy on me”, attention ”) to the top floors of the Pitchfork chart.

The 100 best songs of 2021 according to Pitchfork

100. Halsey: “I am not a woman, I’m a god”

99. Smerz: “Believer”

98. Mandy, Indiana: “Bottle Episode”

97. beabadoobee: “Last Day on Earth”

96. Kay Flock: “Being Honest”

95. Doss: “Look”

94. Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)”

93. Mavi: “Time Travel”

92. SPELLLING: “Little Deer”

91. Snoh ​​Aalegra: “We Don’t Have to Talk About It”

90. The Armed: “All Futures”

89. Danny L Harle: “Boing Beat”

88. Dijon: “Many Times”

87. Joy Orbison: “better” [ft. Léa Sen]

86. Mariah the Scientist: “2 You”

85. City Girls: “Twerkulator”

84. Ethel Cain: “Michelle Pfeiffer” [ft. lil aaron]

83. Leo Bhanji: “Damaged”

82. Shannon Lay: “Rare to Wake”

81. Yeat: “Gët Busy”

80. Rostam: “4Runner”

79. Water From Your Eyes: “” Quotations “”

78. Dean Blunt: “the rot”

77. Iceage: “Shelter Song”

76. Foodman: “Parking Area”

75. Bad Boy Chiller Crew: “Don’t You Worry About Me”

74. Helado Negro: “Gemini and Leo”

73. Indigo De Souza: “Hold U”

72. Bruiser Wolf: “Dope Game $ tupid”

71. Lucy Dacus: “VBS”

70. Jayda G: “All I Need”

69. Normani: “Wild Side” [ft. Cardi B]

68. Turnstile: “Mystery”

67. Yu Su: “Xiu”

66. Dawn Richard: “Bussifame”

65. Armand Hammer and the Alchemist: “Stonefruit”

64. serpentwithfeet: “Fellowship”

63. Backxwash: “I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses” [ft. Ada Rook]

62. Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

61. Cleo Sol: “23”

60. LSDXOXO: “Sick Bitch”

59. Circuit des Yeux: “Dogma”

58. Erika de Casier: “Drama”

57. Amaarae: “Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix” [ft. Kali Uchis and Moliy]

56. Monaleo: “Beating Down Yo Block”

55. Bartees Strange: “Weights”

54. Saweetie: “Best Friend” [ft. Doja Cat]

53. Tirzah: “Send Me”

52. Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

51. Little Simz: “Introvert”

50. The War on Drugs: “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

49. Grouper: “Kelso (Blue sky)”

48. Doss: “Strawberry”

47. L-Gante: “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38”

46. ​​Oneohtrix Point Never / Elizabeth Fraser: “Tales From the Trash Stratum”

45. Charli XCX: “Good Ones”

44. Rxk Nephew: “American tterroristt”

43. Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

42. Magdalena Bay: “Chaeri”

41. Kacey Musgraves: “Breadwinner”

40. Illuminati Hotties: “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”

39. Adele: “To Be Loved”

38. Playboi Carti: “Slay3r”

37. Madlib: “Road of the Lonely Ones”

36. Burial: “Dark Gethsemane”

35. Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

34. MIKE: “Crystal Ball”

33. Mdou Moctar: ​​”Afrique Victime”

32. dusale: “Open Eyes”

31. Jessie Ware: “Please”

30. Noname: “Rainforest”

29. Dry Cleaning: “Scratchcard Lanyard”

28. Azealia Banks: “Fuck Him All Night”

27. Mach-Hommy: “Kriminel”

26. L’Rain: “Find It”

25. Yves Tumor: “Jackie”

24. PinkPantheress: “Just for Me”

23. Jlin: “Embryo”

22. Baby Keem: “family ties” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

21. black midi: “John L”

20. SZA: “Good Days”

19. Faye Webster: “I Know I’m Funny haha”

18. Megan Thee Stallion: “Thot Shit”

17. Peggy Gou: “I Go”

16. Tinashe: “Bouncin”

15. Big Thief: “Little Things”

14. WizKid: “Essence” [ft. Tems]

13. Sofia Kourtesis: “The Pearl”

12. Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen: “Like I Used To”

11. Japanese Breakfast: “Be Sweet”

10. Olivia Rodrigo: “deja vu”

09. Arooj Aftab: “Mohabbat”

08. Snail Mail: “Valentine”

07. Mitski: “Working for the Knife”

06. Tyler, the Creator: “Lumberjack”

05. Lana Del Rey: “White Dress”

04. Jazmine Sullivan: “Pick Up Your Feelings”

03. Low: “Days Like These” (“Days Like These” is a song in the form of an eclipse: the first half is made of blinding light, the second of a mysterious and disembodied stillness. Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker describe a vast and subtle desire, a desire of a kind of transcendence that is not found on Earth. In this strange desaturated pain, there is nothing to be done. Even the song does not end, really; it simply stretches out, sparkling in the distance, a lonely satellite pressing towards the edge of space ” )

02. Cassandra Jenkins: “Hard Drive” (“Hard Drive” is part self-help podcast, part hero quest, part breathing exercise. Part of the song is spoken clearly as a story, then the sung part. People pass by, including a security guard and a driving instructor, all with basic lessons to teach. The combined effect is curiously invigorating)

01. Caroline Polachek: “Bunny Is a Rider” (Who is the Bunny? In Caroline Polachek’s vision, she is a figure of undeniable intrigue. Sexy and seductive, untraceable, she goes wherever she wants and is not tied to anyone. By getting rid of Pang’s subtle avant-pop of 2019, Polachek is the producer Danny L Harle opt for a sound that is both commercial and weird: a deep bass line befitting the Top 40, a “yoo hoo” whistle)