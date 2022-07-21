Most Common Infectious Cause in Patients With Scleritis in Puerto Rico, According to Study

In this investigation they evaluated demographics, types of scleritis, ocular complications and disease associations.

The sclera is the white outer wall of the eye. Scleritis occurs when this area becomes swollen or inflamed. Photo: Shutterstock.

Although on rare occasions an infectious disease can be the origin of scleritis, in Puerto Rico a study identified that syphilis it appeared as the most common infectious cause in a retrospective study based on the review of clinical records of 95 patients.

Scleritis is a serious, destructive inflammation of the sclera – the hard, fibrous white layer that covers the eyes – that can be sight-threatening. Scleritis occasionally occurs in people with systemic inflammatory disease and is rarely of infectious origin.

Among its main symptoms is a deep and intense pain in the eye. To confirm the diagnosis, an imaging test may be performed. Treatment usually begins with corticosteroids and is most common in women 30 to 50 years of age.

Scleritis may be associated with rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, or another autoimmune disorder. Half of scleritis cases have an unknown cause.

Precisely because of the scarcity of demographic data on Puerto Rican patients and the associations to systemic diseases with a diagnosis of scleritis in the Puerto Rican population, a group of physicians conducted a study that evaluated medical records from January 1990 to July 2020 in two private practices of uveitis in Puerto Rico.

Patients diagnosed with scleritis were selected. Demographic and clinical data from the review were entered into a new database and descriptive statistical analysis was performed.

Among the data, it stands out that a total of 116 eyes of 95 patients with a diagnosis of scleritis were identified. The median age was 54 years, 69% were women, and all Hispanics.

The disease was unilateral in 77.89% of the patients. Diffuse anterior scleritis was present in 73.28%, nodular anterior scleritis in 13.79%, necrotizing scleritis in 6.90%, and posterior scleritis in 6.03% of eyes.

Uveitis was present in 16.38%, glaucoma in 13.80%, and keratitis in 6.03% of the eyes. Presenting visual acuity was better than 20/50 in 77% of eyes, while 9% had visual acuity less than 20/200.

An associated autoimmune disease was present in 32.63% of the patients (rheumatoid arthritis 15.79%, relapsing polychondritis 4.21%, Sjögren’s syndrome 5.33%, sarcoidosis 3.16%, systemic lupus erythematosus 2.17 % and systemic vasculitis 1.05%).

An associated infectious disease was present in 6.32% of the patients (4.21% syphilis1.05% shingles and 1.05% Lyme disease).

As in other cohorts, scleritis in Puerto Rico was more common in females and had a median age in the sixth decade. Most of the patients presented unilateral and diffuse anterior scleritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis was the most common systemic autoimmune disease association, while syphilis was the most common infectious cause, the study concludes.

The study was published in Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, Vol. 2. Issue 8.