Being one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, WhatsApp it also becomes the ideal medium for scammers to commit frauds.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of scams in Mexico increased considerably, up to 61%, according to figures from Sophos Security. Therefore, we tell you what are the strategies most common ones used by scammers, take note.

Most common WhatsApp scams in Mexico and how to avoid them. Photo: Pixabay



Most common scams on WhatsApp

The most common is to impersonate another person or even a service provider, in order to obtain personal data and steal users’ confidential information to misuse it, which is known as “phishing”. ”.

To prevent this, it is recommended to activate two-step verification to protect yourself from hackers who intend to block accounts and then ask for money to recover them.

Two-step verification consists of entering a username and password but entering an additional code and activating the option to send a message to the cell phone or pair with another application.

Other forms of scams through WhatsApp are direct calls impersonating an identity in order to collect all possible information, since users are generally very trusting when providing data.

It is important that you know that WhatsApp offers a six-digit alphanumeric code so that users can shield themselves from attacks. Finally, some recommendations to avoid falling for any type of scam are:

Do not trust anything received on the internet

Do not click on suspicious links

Check if the offers that come to you by mail are legitimate, which you can do directly on the official portals.

