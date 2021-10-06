Most Dangerous Game, review: from TV series to film

If you are passionate about the genre action, these days you have surely heard of Most Dangerous Game, the new license plate series Amazon Prime Video and available from October 1st on the platform.

To subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, also taking advantage of the 30-day trial, you can use this link.

It’s true, we talked about TV series, but actually it is a real film and not too synthetic. Most Dangerous Game it’s a genre film action interpreted by Liam Hemsworth (brother of the acclaimed Chris Hemsworth, mostly known as Thor in the’MCU) and a very good one Christoph Waltz, which you will surely remember in Django Unchained, or in the very recent No Time To Die. With a screenplay edited by Nick Santora (The Sopranos) and directed by Phil Abraham (Mad Man), Most Dangerous Game it would have had all the credentials to be a very good product, that however it was damaged from a series of circumstances that made it a simple light entertainment film or “pet“.

A kind of Hunger Games

Before going into the peculiarities of the films, the plot must be addressed. Most Dangerous Game is an adaptation of the short story written by Richard Connell in 1942, the events take place in Detroit, in Michigan, and for the duration of the film, many places in the city are excellently exploited and shown, from ghettos to the most bourgeois neighborhoods.

The story is about Dodge Raynard (Liam Hemsworth), a former athlete who discovers he is terminally ill while his wife is pregnant and his financial situation plummets. To ensure the economic survival of his family, accepts the proposal of a mysterious man (Christoph Waltz): Dodge will have to participate in a dangerous game, a game in which he will jeopardize his survival for 24 hours.

Each hour survived by the protagonist is equivalent to a large sum charged in favor of his family and so begins the manhunt, in which five hunters payers will compete to kill the prey, Dodge, who for his part will have to try to survive long enough to ensure a prosperous future for his family. As in many action, so, money and love are the focus at the base of the plot, a kind of Hunger Games where money can buy everything, even a person’s life, just for fun. But we don’t want to spoil you, so if you are curious you can retrieve the film on this link.

From TV series to film

At the beginning of this article we introduced you Most Dangerous Game as a TV series and not as a film, disproving it immediately afterwards and defining it only as a film. Have we gone mad? No, there is a logical explanation for all of this.

Most Dangerous Game was born in 2020 as a TV series, or rather, as Movies-in-chapters, that is to say a film divided into micro episodes, on the ill-fated streaming platform on demand Quibi, created exclusively for smartphones in 2018, made operational in 2020 and collapsed on itself six months later, in conjunction with the global Covid-19 pandemic. A mobile streaming platform like this could be brilliant, but not during this time, as it was going sharply in contrast with the regulations in force and the period of forced isolation in which we saw ourselves locked up.

Given the unfortunate series of conflicting events, the series divided into 15 episodes of about 10 minutes each, is reworked during editing and relaunched as a feature film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This probably was one not too good choice: the episodes in the montage were not reworked in the right way, rendering the verbose and repetitive film, as if they had taken the individual episodes and pasted them with the most vulgar video editing program, instead of synthesize the juice of the film.

Most Dangerous Game: the infinite “tag”

Due to the issues listed above, Most Dangerous Game deals with issues that, if presented giving them a certain relevance, they could have hold up the whole film, but when the hunt goes live they are completely lost, as if the background narrated was automatically canceled by the component action.

Hand-to-hand combat is good and credible, give a good idea of ​​the “game of death” and very particular also the secondary characters, the villains, the hunters participating in the game. Each hunter has his own peculiarity and his own way of doing that are well represented and characterized, albeit completely missing background.

As previously mentioned, the script would have worked better if kept as a tv series, in fact initially we are faced with a pressing rhythm that slowly fades that the film becomes repetitive and monotonous. Same goes for photography, it is clear that it was made in this way dynamic because initially intended to be a TV series.

Very goodinterpretation by Liam Hemsworth both as regards the dramatic scenes that those of action e immense, as always, Christoph Waltz, as in all his interpretations. But unfortunately, a couple of good actors and an innovative idea are not enough to shout for the masterpiece. Like twist, we can say that they are present more than one, but none of these make you stay with your mouth wide open, indeed, some are even easily understood.

An almost classic action film

What to say, looking Most Dangerous Game we found ourselves in front of a classic movie action with a serial and dynamic cut but that despite its peculiarities failed to hit the target. If you want to spend a couple of hours in the company of a product with the pure undemanding entertainment purpose, we advise you to view it.