Most Dangerous Game: review of the film with Liam Hemsworth

Here is another player who, for money, is giving his life up for grabs. From miniseries to movies, Most Dangerous game is a man’s desperate gold rush (Liam Hemsworth) dying and in debt. A feature film with excellent premises in terms of cast and direction and which stages action, intrigue and mystery but without being able to hit the mark. Let’s see why.

Most Dangerous Game: the plot

Dodge Raynard (Liam Hemsworth), a young entrepreneur, avid runner and former athlete, discovers he has cancer. He has only a few weeks left. As if that weren’t enough, he is up to his neck in debt. To allow the necessary care for the pregnant wife (Sarah Godon), DodgAnd has given up on his insurance. Desperate for the money to be treated and to ensure the economic survival of his family, Raynard accepts the proposal of a mysterious insurer (Christoph Waltz).

Dodge is invited to participate in a game: for 24 hours, he must escape from five mysterious pursuers, ready to kill him. The cash reward is guaranteed. Having nothing to lose, Dodge agrees to participate in the mad manhunt, putting his family in danger and touching the limits of madness.

The misadventures of Most Dangerous Game

Most Dangerous Game was born as a series in short format: 15 episodes of about ten minutes that go to compose a Movies-in-chapter, a chapter film. To launch it is Quibi – the platform created by Jeffrey Katzenberg for streaming to mobile phones. Unfortunately Quibi it was launched in 2020, in full pandemic, and had to close a few months later.

The format, brilliant for a streaming service for smartphones, is changed by the new distributor of the film, Amazon Prime Video. Thus was born the feature film Most Dangerous Game. However, the reworking of the shot is not the best: the film is often repetitive, as if the individual episodes had simply been glued one after the other, without too much effort. Furthermore, the quality is low: it is evident that this is a CBS production in which the action scenes are made on a budget. On the other hand, we are talking about a product created for the very small screen.

Important names for mediocre results

The director of Most Dangerous Game is Phil Abrahamthe well-known author of cult series such as The Sopranos or Mad Men. The screenwriter Nick Santora is not far behind. Despite this, the transition from the best TV HBO low network budgets CBS is accused by the authors. It lacks a compelling and engaging story. The dramatic aspect of the protagonist’s illness is not deepened enough to create empathy. The plot is completely biased towards the action, certainly necessary but not sufficient to involve the viewer.

Nothing to say to the acting of Hemsworth (The dressmaker – The devil is back) and of Waltz (Specter): it is excellent and not cloying. The first is perfect for the part of the handsome man, whose physicality expresses strength and agility. On the other hand, however, he seems far from sick: one wonders, does he really have a tumor? How can he be dying? For its part, Waltz plays well the role of the crafty entrepreneur who works on the edge of legality, a reassuring character but also manipulative, at times sneaky.

We are along the lines of Squid Game

Maybe the reason why Most Dangerous Game does not win us over, it is because we have a similar but extremely stronger product in mind: Squid Gamethe series Netflix Korean that has conquered fans and non-fans of survival games.

Thriller, drama and horror in a dystopian reality, inserted in the ordinary world but well hidden. All these elements, albeit in different proportions, are present in Squid Game as in Most Dangerous Game. Also in the film, there is a father who needs money to guarantee a future for his family and a “generous” and cordial man ready to offer a solution. At the heart of the American product, however, there is not a character reduced to extreme poverty as in Squid Game, but a successful young man. The film is intended to criticize the US health system, but fails to deliver on its political intent.

In conclusion, Most Dangerous Game it’s an action movie that says nothing new: it has all the ingredients to work but doesn’t have the strength to outdo the competition.