Most exclusive LEGO Technic on offer: price and cost

Christmas is approaching and you have no idea what gifts to give? Do not worry: LEGO (and Amazon) rush to your rescue. The famous Danish brand of “plastic bricks” has dozens of sets in promotion a few days before Christmas and, with Amazon’s top offers, you can save tens and tens of euros on the list price.









The sets LEGO Technic, in particular, they are the most popular with technology enthusiasts. Faithful replicas of cars, work vehicles and spaceships, the Technics can be controlled remotely thanks to ad hoc remote controls or, in sets with Bluetooth hubs, also thanks to the LEGO app. In short, small hi-tech “portents”, suitable for both children and adults: made up of thousands of pieces and equipped with engines, gearboxes and hydraulic suspensions, they ensure hours and hours of fun both in the assembly phase and in the following days. .

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse # 51” on offer on Amazon: discount and price

Fans and fans of the Prancing Horse will not fail to appreciate the faithful replica of the Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse # 51”, a racing car made up of 1677 pieces. The livery in “Rosso Corsa” and the original stickers make this LEGO Technic set a collector’s item: just open the doors to notice the attention to detail and perfection of each single component.

The 17% discount brings the price down to almost an all-time low: the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE can in fact be purchased at 148.73 euros, over 30 euros less than the price list.

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse

LEGO Technic Volvo articulated truck 6 × 6 on offer on Amazon: discount and price

For fans of work vehicles, this is a set not to be missed. The LEGO Technic VOLVO articulated truck 6 × 6 allows you to build the faithful reproduction of the mammoth truck of the Swedish manufacturer. Composed of 2193 pieces, the set allows young and old to perfectly understand the operation of construction vehicles: just synchronize the Bluetooth hub with the LEGO app for iOS and Android systems to be able to control all its functions: thanks to the running gearin fact, it will be able to tackle the most important slopes by downshifting at the right time, or unloading the load by activating the rear tipper. In addition, the little ones can have fun by completing the challenges and reaching the objectives that will appear from time to time on the app.

The 8% discount allows you to buy the LEGO Technic VOLVO articulated 6 × 6 at an incredibly low price: 228.82 euros, with a saving of more than 20 euros compared to the price list. Furthermore, you will be able to choose between the Amazon installment payment (5 interest-free installments) o Cofidis (up to 24 interest-free installments).

LEGO Technic Volvo articulated truck 6 × 6

LEGO Technic Bulldozer Cat® D11 app controlled on offer on Amazon: discount and price

When it comes to exclusive LEGO Technic sets it is, in fact, impossible not to refer to this. The CAT D11 Bulldozer is the “non plus ultra” of the category in terms of assembly difficulty (it is composed of 3845 pieces) in terms of “technology”. It is, in fact, the faithful reproduction of the largest bulldozer in the world (the CAT D11, precisely), equipped with manually adjustable crawler – a novelty introduced by the Danish brand in October 2021 -, hydraulic system to control the front blade and five different motors to move all the parts that make it up in unison. Thanks to the Bluetooth hub, it will then be possible to synchronize it with the smartphone and control the CAT Bulldozer from the LEGO app.

Thanks to the 17% discount on the list price, the LEGO Technich Bulldozer CAT D11 costs 374.81 euros (over 70 euros less than the price list), lowest price ever reached by the set on Amazon. Furthermore, thanks to the service offered by the e-commerce giant, it is possible to pay for it in five interest payments 0 (or opt for payment by installments with Cofidis, always at zero interest and with the possibility of choosing a greater number of installments).

App controlled LEGO Technic Bulldozer Cat D11