Most expensive cities in Italy: Parma is in 12th place. The “primacy” is in Bolzano

Istat today released the inflation data of the regions and regional capitals and municipalities with more than 150 thousand inhabitants, on the basis of which the National Consumers Union has drawn up the ranking of the most expensive cities and regions in Italy. Italy, in terms of rising cost of living.

At the top of the ranking of capitals and cities with more than 150 thousand most expensive inhabitants (Table No. 1), Bolzano returns, where inflation equal to + 3.4% translates into a higher equivalent annual additional expenditure, on average , at 1082 euros, but which spikes to 1,526 euros for a family of 4 members. In second place Bologna, where the 3.5% rise in prices determines an increase in expenditure equal to 987 euros for an average family, 1361 euros for one of 4 people, followed by Padua, where + 3.6% generates an expense additional amount of 909 and 1339 euros per year, respectively. For Trieste and Catania, which have the highest inflation, + 3.7%, it is, respectively, 877 and 1286 euros and 783 and 1058 euros.

Parma is in 12th place, with an increase of 801 euros per year for an average family and 1120 for a 4-person family.

The most virtuous city is once again Ancona, with an inflation of 2.5% and an additional expense for a typical family of “only” 567 euros on an annual basis.

At the top of the ranking of the most expensive regions (Table 2), with inflation at + 3.5%, Trentino records an average increase of 948 euros per family on an annual basis, 1359 euros for a family of 4 people. Valle d’Aosta follows, where the 3.1% price increase implies a rise in the cost of living equal, respectively, to 788 and 1302 euros, third is Emilia Romagna, + 3.2%, with an increase annual of 843 and 1185 euros.