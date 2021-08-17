Most famous tattoos from movies: the most famous tattoos

In the movie we often see characters with tattoos. In some cases the tattoos are not strictly related to the film: think of Dwayne Johnson and all his tattoos. However in some cases the tattoos reveal something specific about that personage, are closely related to its characterization and the texture of the film. So here are the most famous tattoos from the movies and their particular meaning in that particular film.

Tattoos in movies: the most famous

The first tattoo that comes to mind is that of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean. Captain Jack Sparrow’s swallow at sunset has become very famous. Actually, Depp only got the tattoo after shooting The Curse of the First Moon.

In John Carter of Mars, actress Lynn Collins who plays Princess Dejah Thoris has her body entirely covered in red tribal tattoos. In DivergentInstead, the protagonist Tris gets a tattoo with birds in flight, while Quattro offers a tattoo with different tribal elements.

Even in recent films by Jumanji we see a sort of tattoo on the wrists of the protagonists, but in this case the tattoo changes over the course of the film as it indicates the number of lives remaining for the characters in the game.

Another very famous and important tattoo for plot purposes is what Angelina Jolie flaunts in Wanted. Here, her entire body sports tattoos that identify her as the killer Fox. Among the tattoos there are also a Bengal tiger and Khmer symbols. Let’s remember, then, that Angelina Jolie already has many tattoos done over time:

Another hyper tattooed character from the movies is Darth Maul from Star Wars – The Phantom Menace. How can we forget the face and body with the red and black tattoos that completely cover it, giving it a notable sense of threat? In this case the tattoo not only serves to show that Darth Maul is completely loyal to the dark side of the Force, but it also seems to recall the appearance of a skinned person with the muscle bundles in full view.

Also Kurt Russell in 1997: Escape from New York sports a nice tattoo in the shape of a snake on the abdomen, the one that also gives the name to the character (Snake Plissken). The tattoos of Robert De Niro in Cape Fearinstead, they want to represent the ruthlessness of the killer Max Cady. There is therefore no shortage of a cross, Death with a scythe and the timeless name of the ex-girlfriend with a lot of broken heart.

A similar thing happens with John Malkovich in Siberian Education. In this case, the tattoos we see on the actor’s body are those that are usually made in Russian prisons, as if to underline his belonging to the criminal world. Same thing for Viggo Mortensen in The promise of the murderer: indicate the belonging of Nikolai Luzhin to the world of crime. And the same goes for Matt Damon in Elysium, with tattoos representing his past as a car thief.

Also very famous is the black swastika tattoo on the pectorals of Edward Norton in American History X, highlighted in some quite violent scenes of the film.

The tattoos he’s wearing Veerle Baetens in Alabama Monroeinstead, they indicate the story of his life and the most salient moments, from those full of love to those filled with tragedy.

We also remember the tattoos of Guy Pearce in Memento. Here the protagonist has memory problems, so he tattoos messages on his skin himself to try to help him remember.

Photo: Getty Images