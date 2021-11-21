Most followed social profiles, Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram and Khaby Lame on TikTok: the rankings – Corriere.it

from Cecilia Mussi

The Portuguese champion has 368 million followers on IG, while the Italian tiktoker has 120 million followers on the video social network

He is a champion on the football field, but also online

Cristiano Ronaldo

(also better known as CR7, which has become its de facto “brand”) beats everyone. In the latest report by Axios, an international agency that monitors web trends, the Manchester United champion was placed at the top of almost all the rankings of the most followed social profiles in the world. Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter have been plumbed, with data reaching November 15, chasing the follower numbers of every celebrity, politician, singer or brand.

On Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo not a little off the other two characters who have reached the podium: with his own 368 million followers, his arch opponent in many club or national team matches Lionel Messi has “only” 283 million, closely followed by the American influencer

Kylie Jenner, one of the smallest of the Kardashian clan, also with 283 million fans scattered around the world. In the top ten of the most followed profiles on Instagram also appears the most famous of the family, her sister Kim, who collects (at the time of writing) the beauty of 264 million followers.

TikTok, the most popular social network for very young people, instead sees a distortion of the most followed accounts. We do not find CR7, Messi or even less Barack Obama. Here at the top of the rankings is the tiktoker Charli D’Amelio, with 129 million followers, closely followed by “our” Khaby Lame with 121. In third place, but very far from these numbers, Addison Rae with 86 million followers. The surprise of the ranking is Will Smith: The Hollywood actor, with his 63 million followers, is the only “over 30” present among the most popular profiles. Among the videos with the most likes, those in which he recreates scenes from the films that made him famous, such as “Bad Boys”, or where he trains to get back in shape.

Remaining in the galaxy of the newborn Meta, on Facebook we still find Cristiano Ronaldo on the podium of the most popular profiles. It is in third place, after Facebook app (with 189 million likes on the page) and Samsung (161 million). CR7 collects 150 million. A curiosity: his former club Real Madrid finished in eighth place in the ranking, with 110 million followers. Closes the group of the lucky ten “the flea”, Put up with 105 million likes.

And on Twitter? Here the names change slightly, but the constant is always him: Cristiano Ronaldo, who in the social network of chirps occupies the fifth position with 95.6 million followers. In first place, surprisingly enough, is the former president of the United States Barack Obama, with 130 million followers. He is followed by a couple of American singers: Justin Bieber, with 114 and Katy Perry with 108 million. Twitter seems to be the favorite social media for music loversIn fact, in the top ten we also find Rihanna, in fourth place with 103 million followers, Taylor Swift in sixth place with 89 million, Ariana Grande with 85 and Lady Gaga with 84.