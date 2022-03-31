Most Important Zendaya Looks

Zendaya is one of the world-class actresses who has given the most to talk about in recent months, as the artist has been acclaimed for her recent participation in the Spiderman saga, in which she starred with her boyfriend Tom Holland. Currently, the actress played in the nominated film dunes and is one of the main stars of the popular series euphoria from HBO.

Despite her long and talented career, Zendaya also stands out for her spectacular styles on the world’s most important carpets and events, which she says are inspired by Madonna and Rihanna. We will show you 10 of the hundreds of outfits perfect that the actress has had who has given her the name from fashion icon.

Zendaya has taken our breath away with these outfits

To begin with, we must say that even though 25-year-old Zendaya Stoermer has its own unique style, has also received help. The American has an ace up her sleeve and it is her stylist, Law Roach. Regardless of whether the catwalk will be at a gala or simply to go out on the street, Roach always accompanies her with advice for her hair, her makeup and her clothing.

Sun Goddess

His first time at a major gala was at the age of 18, when he debuted at the Met Gala in a design by Fausto Puglisi. Her dress was inspired by a warrior princess worshiped by the sun. This could be reflected, in particular, through the accessories.

formal gym

East look by Michael Kors was described by Zendaya like this: “When you have to go to the gym at 4, but you have to investigate some sh… at 5″. The set consists of a red sweatshirt with white heels and a coat trench coat sleeveless. The actress break the rules of fashion and create your own rules fashion.

modern cinderella

The 2019 Met Gala featured several outfits iconic and one of them belongs to Zendaya. Along with her stylist Ella Roach de Ella, the young woman opted for a Tommy Hilfiger dress made especially for her. With movements of his wand and smoke, the suit came to life and light began to emanate from the electrical fabric.

the suit is more sexy that the dress

At this year’s Vanity Fair party, the actress opted for a look androgynous from Sportmax’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The impeccable tailor was accompanied by a tie and accessories from Bvlgari.

Arc Zendaya

In 2018, the Met Gala was illuminated by the daring of this actress. Influenced by the Catholic Church for the event, Zendaya and her stylist chose an Atelier Versace that evoked French heroine Joan of Arc.

masculine among femininity

At the 58th Grammy Awards, the actress dressed in a tuxedo Dsquared2 classic and black heels. Also striking was his hair in a blonde cut from the 70s.

Zendaya split: Although some didn’t like her hairstyle choice, others applauded that she took risks with a male-inspired outfit. Image: AFP.

tropical queen

Dolce & Gabbana created a very colorful dress with parrots blending into a yellow background and a reddish base at another Met Gala. Zendaya left her afro hair on full blast to go perfectly with her outfit.

runway mermaid

Zendaya stole our breath away in a green corset dress designed by Vera Wang. Her auburn hair made the look complete will evoke the well-known Disney mermaid Ariel.

street-style bullfighter