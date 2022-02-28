“Most of the people who talk about the metaverse have no idea what they’re talking about”

Gabe Newell he thinks the Metaverse is a lie, and we, like him, think the same. But that does not prevent thousands of people from falling for this move that seems to be the new ponzi scam associated with the world of technology, virtual reality and video games.

Facebook spent billions on R&D. The startup investors throw million dollars to any company that says the words “blockchain” and “metaverse” in one sentence. Day by day, there are few video game companies (except the most determined and INDIES) have spoken openly against the “metaverse” the “NFT” and everything that those things imply.

Beyond good and evil, Newell holds nothing back

But during an interview with Gabe Newell last week, the PCGAMER newspaper confirmed that the president of Valve and Steam does not wink at this new move either.

“There are a lot of get-rich-quick schemes around the metaverse,” Newell said when asked if he thinks metaverse trends are helping drive the technology. And he added:

“Most people who talk about the metaverse have no idea what they’re talking about. And it seems that they have never played an MMO. They say, ‘Oh, you’ll have this customizable avatar.’ And it’s like, well… go into La Noscea in Final Fantasy 14 and tell me this isn’t a problem solved from a decade ago, not some fabulous thing that you’re, you know, making up.”

But the founder of Steam and Valve is not the only one with problems with the Metaverse

The irony is that very often, some science fiction authors as Neal Stephenson are cited by CEOs of technology companies when reference the metaverse as a possibility not of a distant future, but of something that can be achieved in a matter of another year or two. To this in particular, Gabe Newell limited:

“I’m friends with Neal Stephenson, and every time we meet, he just puts his face in his hands. So it’s like, ‘well, what metaverse story is driving you crazy today?

Stephenson is not the only case. Alex Blechman complained about something similar through his Twitter account:

Sci-Fi Author: In my book I invented the Torment Nexus as a cautionary tale Tech Company: At long last, we have created the Torment Nexus from classic sci-fi novel Don’t Create The Torment Nexus — Alex Blechman (@AlexBlechman) November 8, 2021

Sci Fi Author: “In my book I invented the Torment Nexus as a cautionary tale” Tech Companies: “Finally, we’ve created the Torment Nexus from the classic sci-fi novel ‘Don’t Believe the Torment Nexus'”

This referring to many of the people who quote sci fi authors as the “visionaries” that led them to be inspired to create the metaverse, without realizing that the phenomenon itself is pure theory without foundations. There is no technology today that supports a Metaverse like the one they suggest, and if there were, it would be so expensive that no one would be able to access it.

things will end by resolve by themselves, as Newell says

Without going any further, if we look at the message of the movie Ready Player One (SPOILER ALERT FOR THOSE WHO DID NOT SEE IT), we realize that people live in a dystopian society, where they literally give up their lives for the possibility of earning easy money in a kind of metaverse and invest fortunes in extremely expensive devices to enter virtual reality.

Anyway, Gabe Newell is a bit optimistic about it and closed the interview saying that eventually “everything will work out” and added:

“Obviously, the video game industry has been exploring these technologies for a long time,” he said. “It will be interesting to see if someone who is late to the party has much to contribute, other than wanting a bunch of people to give them a bunch of money for magical reasons. But you know, in the end, customers and useful technology win, so I’m not super worried about that.”

If the father of Steam and Valve thinks so, imagine what people believe. Even the notable Josef Fares has spoken out about his mistrust of NFTs and the Metaverse on several occasions. Other people in the industry remain skeptical as well. I, in particular, am one of them. I’ve seen a lot of things in my career, and I know a smoke bomb when I see one.

And what do you think of Gabe Newell’s phrases about the Metaverse? Will they listen to him and stop bothering with this silly idea?

Source: PCGAMER