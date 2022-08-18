Most outstanding series of the HBO Max platform – LaVibrante.Com

The best secrets are always hidden in the most uncrowded places… HBO Max’s hidden gems too.

BIG LITTLE LIES , HBO’s acclaimed original drama, follows a group of California moms whose seemingly perfect lives are upended by a brutal murder. Their relationship seems ideal, but it hides many secrets. These three women establish very strong ties that make them allies in a community where nothing is what it seems.

Fun Fact: Both series share many more features than meets the eye. Not only do they have the same protagonist -Nicole Kidman-, but they also have the same screenwriter and, finally, stories that bring together the necessary ingredients to make them addictive: murder and mystery.

If what you are really passionate about are the toughest police, uncertainty and discovering mysteries, write down:

THE MENTALIST: Simon Baker is Patrick Jane, an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who uses his observational skills to solve serious crimes. His life turns upside down when on a TV show he slanders a serial killer known as Red John and he, in revenge, cruelly murders his wife and daughter.

Similar titles: TOP OF THE LAKE Y DEXTER.

For fans of the supernatural and fantastic there are always options:

SMALLVILLE: From the ashes of tragedy in Smallville, a teenager tries to understand the meaning of his life and his blurred past. For Clark -or Superman-, his strength and his strange abilities are an uncomfortable barrier that separates him from his companions.

Similar titles: FRINGE, 11.22.63 Y THE NEVERS.

Now, if you like it when fiction makes history, you can’t miss these war and power series:

THE PACIFIC: Based on the reports of Marines in World War II, this ten-part miniseries follows the routine of the US Marine Corps during battles against the Japanese in World War II.

Similar titles: BOARDWALK EMPIRE: THE SMUGGLING EMPIRE Y GENERATION KILL.

If you are attracted to comedy and satire, your time has come:

THE WHITE LOTUS: HBO original miniseries featuring a social satire following a week-long vacation of various Hawaiian resort guests as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the hotel employees, and the idyllic place itself.

2 BROKEN GIRLS: Set in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York’s Brooklyn borough, this classic (yet new) comedy series follows the lives of two waitresses in their twenties who work together at a restaurant to fulfill their dream of opening a cupcake business.

Similar titles: SIX FEET UNDER Y MOM.

And, finally, for you who have come this far and prefer to play it safe; the all-time classics:

HOUSE: The series revolves around Dr. Gregory House, a misanthropic medical genius, egomaniac and with a strong and marked personality who directs the medical diagnostic department of the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro University Hospital in New Jersey, directed by Dr. Lisa Cuddy.

In addition, you can find varied titles such as: STARSTRUCK, SILICON VALLEY, THE NEWSROOM, IT’S A SIN and much more.

